Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable gala raises $20K for scholarships

The Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society held their fifth-annual Ignite a Dream charity event last weekend to support their educational awards, which provide scholarships to local students in need.

Around 350 guests attended the event, held this year at Cloverdale’s Kwantlen Polytechnic University Tech Campus on Saturday, April 7.

The fundraiser included wine and craft beer tastings, as well as samples from local restaurants. There was also a silent auction with items donated by local businesses, including restaurants, fitness studios, golf courses, hotels and more.

Between guest donations, sponsorship, and fundraising efforts, the charitable society raised more than $20,000 for the Ignite a Dream program. The scholarship program provides Surrey students, who would not otherwise be able to pursue post-secondary education, the chance to continue learning.

The Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society works with Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) to select high school students who have overcome significant barriers, and provides them with scholarships of $4,000 to pursue an education at KPU.

According to the society’s website, “these awards are for individuals who have surmounted the barriers that have been placed before them and have consistently demonstrated the resiliency to move forward in their lives” and that, as a result of being able to further pursue education, they hope “that successful recipients will become valuable contributing citizens who are agents of social change in the creation of healthy and vibrant communities.”

For more information on the charitable society or the Ignite a Dream educational awards, visit surreyfirefighters.com.



