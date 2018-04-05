Vancouver-born actor Aliza Vellani, of “Little Mosque on the Prairie” fame, will emcee the Voices of Muslim Women awards gala in Surrey with Ayesha S. Chaudhry, a UBC prof. (photo: imdb.com)

Surrey gala will celebrate ‘Muslim feminine excellence’

April 22 event at Bell theatre hosted by year-old Voices of Muslim Women organization

Muslim women, this is your night to shine.

An inaugural awards night organized to “recognize and celebrate Muslim feminine excellence” will be held at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, April 22.

The gala event is hosted by Voices of Muslim Women, a B.C.-focused non-profit founded in 2017 after “an eclectic and diverse group of Muslim women came together to share their passion for the arts, social justice, education, and community,” according to a post on the group’s website.

“The event formed out of a Voices of Muslim Women film festival I held at Kwantlen Polytechnic University (Surrey campus) last year,” Aisha Amijee, the organization’s executive director, told the Now-Leader.

“The success was huge and the community wanted more,” she added, “so we launched Metro Vancouver’s first ever red-carpet gala to celebrate Muslim women, and we’re hosting it at the Bell Centre in Surrey.”

The event is nearly sold-out; only 51 tickets remain for sale in the 1,052-seat theatre, as of Thursday (April 5), according to information posted at its online box office, bellperformingartscentre.com.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW)

Awards will be given in eight categories, with two to three nominees in each category.

“The shortlisted candidates range from Olympians in the Athletics category to a university student activist who came to Canada from a refugee camp in Kenya,” Amijee noted.

The event will include a screening of short films produced by Muslim girls and women and live entertainment. The emcees will be Dr. Ayesha S. Chaudhry, Canada Research Chair in religion, law and social justice at UBC, and Vancouver-born actor Aliza Vellani, of Little Mosque on the Prairie fame.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW)

Amijee said the annual awards gala will become VMW’s signature event, “open to all and aimed at bringing together the various Lower Mainland communities for a glittering night of support, celebration, and connection.”

The award categories are Business and Entrepreneurial Leadership, Athletic Excellence, Cultural & Entertainment, Young Women of Distinction, Allies of Muslim Women, Social Justice and Education, Champion of Women and Lifetime Achievement.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Retro film shows Langley and Surrey in 1966
Next story
Do you have what it takes to be Miss BC?

Just Posted

Surrey gala will celebrate ‘Muslim feminine excellence’

April 22 event at Bell theatre hosted by year-old Voices of Muslim Women organization

South Surrey students testing laws of robotics

Teamwork key as Semi teens learn no matter the outcome, ‘no one’s to blame’

Cross-country lost-letters quest ends in Langley

From South Surrey to Toronto and back, decades-old letters to be returned to writer

Hadwin flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in fourth-place tie midway through opening round at Augusta National.

Final buzzer tonight for Surrey’s all-star high school hoopsters

Enver Creek Secondary gym hosts Winner’s Circle games for girls and boys

VIDEO: Surrey stacked with track talent from local club

Universal Athletics Club coach discusses passion for teaching some of Surrey’s finest, despite challenging track change

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

Fraser Health to open regional treatment centre for youth

Residential 20-bed facility for youth will tackle problematic substance use with a holistic approach

B.C. government releases advisory council report on finfish aquaculture

Report provides strategic, immediate and long-term recommendations.

VIDEO: Retro film shows Langley and Surrey in 1966

New BC Road Trip Time Machine video takes viewers down Highway 1, across the old Port Mann Bridge

4 staff members killed in attack at Turkish university

Police say a gunman has killed four people in central Turkey

Trump directs troops deployed to border

Trump signed a proclamation directing the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border

More support needed for those aging with autism

According to a report individuals with autism need support and resources as they age

Ski resort official glad to see to see Coquihalla safety improvements

Kelowna - Michael Ballingall said it has been needed for a long time

Most Read

l -->