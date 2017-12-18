Surrey Libraries’ top books for 2017 include ‘Potter’ and several mystery/thriller titles

SURREY — J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” was the most popular print book checked out from Surrey Libraries’ nine branches in 2017.

The book was signed out 470 times this year, according to a year-end list posted to the organization’s website (surreylibraries.ca).

Surrey definitely likes its mystery/thrillers, according to the list.

“In the top 10 we have two novels each by John Grisham (‘The Whistler’, ‘Camino Island’) and Lee Child (‘Night School,’ ‘No middle name’) as well as ‘The Wrong Side of Goodbye’ by Michael Connelly and ‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ by Ruth Ware,” stated Namrit Uppal, marketing and communications supervisor for Surrey Libraries. “That’s more than half our list.

“It’s interesting to see two classics on our list this year – ‘1984’ by George Orwell and ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ by Harper Lee. World events may have influenced their resurgence in popularity,” she added.

Mystery/thrillers were also popular in ebooks. Seven of the 10 most popular ebooks are mystery/thrillers, with Grisham’s ‘The Whister’ in top spot with 550 checkouts.