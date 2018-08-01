(Photo: surreylip.ca)

Surrey Refugee Youth Team seeks new members

The team was created by the Surrey Local Immigrant Partnerhip in 2017

SURREY – The Surrey Refugee Youth Team (SRYT) is expanding its membership and is currently looking for new volunteers.

The team was set up by the Surrey Local Immigrant Partnership (LIP) in the summer of 2017 as a “a leadership group comprised on youth living in Surrey who came to Canada as refugees” with the aim of supporting “opportunities for youth to convene, connect across cultures, share their experiences and perspectives, and build leadership skills.”

SRYT is one of the priorities in the Surrey Refugee Integration Strategy.

The team is led by four youth, who work closely with the Surrey LIP Project Team to “plan and conduct youth engagement activities and support refugee youth engagement in the Surrey LIP.”

Current co-chairs are Dacious Richardson (Liberia), Nargis Babrakzai (Afghanistan), Kue K’nyawmupoe (Myanmar) and Mumtaz Sultan (Syria).

The deadline for new members to apply to join SRYT is Aug. 9 at 5 p.m.

Applicants must be between 16 and 25 years old, have arrived to Canada as a refugee or have refugee experience, have an intermediate (or higher) level of English, be interested in community building and developing new leadership skills, and must be available to attend meetings on Friday evenings (one to two times a month) and occasional Saturday events.

For more information on how to apply, email refugeestrategy@surrey.ca or visit surreylip.ca/blog-entry/join-surrey-refugee-youth-team.

Most Read

