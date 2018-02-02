Surrey teacher a judge in project to help 250 million kids access education

Maple Green Elementary teacher Linda Dyck is one of two teachers in the world chosen to be a judge

A Surrey elementary school teacher has been chosen to be part of a global experiment aimed at helping more than 250 million children learn basic literacy and numeracy skills.
Linda Dyck (fourth from left) with other selected judges.

Linda Dyck, a Grade 4 teacher at Maple Green Elementary, is one of just eleven judges – and only two teachers – selected worldwide for the Global Learning XPRIZE, a $15-million contest to develop software that will allow children in remote African villages to teach themselves how to read and do simple math.

“Being chosen among such a prestigious group of accomplished people and participating in such an important project has been amazing,” Dyck said in a release.

She was invited to be an XPRIZE judge after being recognized as an education leader in 2014 by the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE).

“Being a part of such a huge project is both exciting and rewarding,” she said of her latest assignment. “The best part of my ISTE Outstanding Teacher award is having this opportunity to be part of Global Learning Xprize.”

The underlying goal of the project — which is sponsored by UNESCO and The World Food Program as well as the Tanzania government, Google and a $15-million prize provided by Elon Musk — is to “enable a child to learn autonomously.”

The project challenged teams from around the world to design an app, in both English and Swahili, that will allow children ages seven to 10 to teach themselves.

The initial 193 entrants were whittled down to five finalists, who received $1 million apiece to proceed with testing in Tanzania.

Previous story
Fraser Valley Regional Library unveils ReadRadio podcast

Just Posted

VIDEO: Car catches fire after Surrey crash

Collission happened at 176th Street and Fraser Highway Thursday night

Surrey hatchet attack victim can pursue lawsuit, appeal court decides

Michael Levy was left quadriplegic after hatchet attack at Halloween dance at Tynehead Hall in 2006

Surrey teacher a judge in project to help 250 million kids access education

Maple Green Elementary teacher Linda Dyck is one of two teachers in the world chosen to be a judge

Sale of White Rock’s Royal Place mall a ‘tough call’ for family

Highrise proposed for corner of North Bluff and Johnston roads

Graffiti threatening Lord Tweedsmuir staff and students was ‘not a credible threat’

Surrey RCMP presence on school grounds ‘ironically’ made parents feel unsafe after graffiti threat

VIDEO: RCMP puppy contest starts with a name, ends with a bond

Mounties are relying on B.C.’s most creative to help out with new names

Brendan Gaunce scores twice as Canucks defeat Blackhawks 4-2

His first goal in second period tied the game 1-1, and his second was with 2:58 left in the third

Former B.C. Mountie found guilty in 5 indecent assault cases

A Kamloops judge found a ex-Mountie guilty of assaulting five boys in the late 1970s and early ’80s

UPDATE: Mother pushes child out of way of pickup truck that hit bus stop in Maple Ridge

Mother and son from Mission taken to hospital.

Province marks 40th anniversary of BC Games

The games, which began in 1978, are returning to Kamloops for a third time

Alberta premier ramps up oil pipeline battle with B.C.

No more electricity discussions with B.C., Rachel Notley says

Police actions justified in incident involving B.C. officer’s death: IIO

Independent Investigations Office concludes its inquiry into Abbotsford case

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Fentanyl increasingly found in drugs in Downtown Eastside: study

News comes after it was announced fentanyl was linked to 81% of fatal overdoses in B.C. last year

Most Read

  • Fraser Valley Regional Library unveils ReadRadio podcast

    Staff recommends ‘hidden gems’ in library collection

  • Surrey teacher a judge in project to help 250 million kids access education

    Maple Green Elementary teacher Linda Dyck is one of two teachers in the world chosen to be a judge