Sri Ram Shakthi Bhattar at Sri Yoga Hanuman temple in Surrey. (Photo: Bala Yogesh)

VIDEO: Surrey temple fundraising to expand

Sri Yoga Hanuman temple says it is home to a unique attraction

A Surrey temple is asking the community to help them grow.

Sri Yoga Hanuman temple hopes to secure space for a larger temple with the aim of providing better services to the community.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched with a target of $25,000 and so far, $2,500 has been raised.

Sri Ram Shakthi Bhattar, founder and chairman of Yoga Hanuman Cultural Society, said the temple’s current space and infrastructure are becoming inadequate and there is a need to grow, both in size and structure.

“We are conducting lots of social activities through the temple and for that, we need a separate place,” Bhattar told the Now-Leader.

“If we have a separate place, we can build and unite people and do more things,” he added.

The temple currently provides counselling services, Hindu teachings, Indian classical music classes, yoga and meditation, noted Bhattar, and also helps immigrants settle in the country.

It also conducts medical camps and awareness programs for mental and physical health issues, in addition to rehabilitation programs.

“The temple is a tool to do the service to the public,” Bhattar said.

“We have to serve the people with quality and moral education through our Hindu rituals and teach all the traditional Indian classical values to our people. Through the temple, we have to do all these things.”

Bhattar noted the temple boasts a unique Hanuman idol, imported from Mahabalipuram, India that is four metres tall and made of granite stone.

It’s considered to be auspicious in India, he noted.

It’s unique, Bhattar explained, because no other temple in the world has an idol in the same posture: Sitting on top of a lotus.

This makes the temple an attraction to many from around North America, he said.

Sri Yoga Hanuman Temple is located at 13415 Comber Way in Surrey.


yogesh.bala@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Yogesh on Twitter

Previous story
SENIORS’ SCENE: Discover magic at Kent Street Centre this month
Next story
VIDEO: Night to Shine prom in Surrey for those with special needs

Just Posted

VIDEO: Night to Shine prom in Surrey for those with special needs

Prom at Surrey’s Horizon Church drew more than 60 guests and 150 volunteers

VIDEO: Surrey temple fundraising to expand

Sri Yoga Hanuman temple says it is home to a unique attraction

Commercial shoot flips vehicle in downtown Cloverdale

Insurance commercial filming in Cloverdale on Wednesday

Resident’s application to remove tree denied

Douglas Brown says Surrey should grant permission in light of recent Hawthorne Park clear cutting

Chamber defiant on wage increase

‘Mom and pop’ shops to be impacted the most in South Surrey/White Rock, says executive director

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Everything you need to know about comfort animals on Canadian airlines

Air Canada only allows emotional support dogs, while Westjet takes accepts a much broader range

UPDATED: Hedley will no longer perform at JUNOs after sexual misconduct allegations

Hedley says sexual misconduct claims are ‘unsubstantiated’

Canucks sign GM Jim Benning to multi-year extension

In letter, president Trevor Linden says goal is to ‘build a young, fast, exciting Canucks team’

WestJet diverts flight in B.C. due to fire warning light

Plane landed without incident in Prince George.

Interior businesses took $31 million economic hit from wildfires: report

Many businesses unaware of, or not accessing, available aid programs

B.C. Newfie wins Best in Breed at Westminster Dog Show 2018

The Amazing Miss Andie made her debut at the New York City competition in 2017

Neufeld brings residential schools into SOGI debate

School trustee says he can’t ‘help but thinking that this kind of oppression is happening again’

Most Read

l -->