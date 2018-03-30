Eric Eichberger photos The Surrey-based Surf’s Up for Autism Society teamed up with Mt. Seymour on Sunday to teach children with autism how to snowboard.

Surrey’s SUPA society takes on autism

Organization hosts board sport events for children with autism

Dennis Nerpio has a lasting memory of riding the waves on Vancouver Island’s west coast with his five-year-old son.

The atmospheric sound of crashing water and tranquility of being in the moment seemed to wash away the symptoms of autism for his son, the Surrey man told Peace Arch News Wednesday.

“In the water, autism wasn’t there,” Nerpio said, recalling the experience from eight years ago.

His son, who Nerpio doesn’t wish to name publicly, was four years old when he was diagnosed with autism.

After catching his first wave, Nerpio’s son gave him a simple thumbs up, paired with an unforgettable smile.

“The smile on his face was something that kind of triggered us,” Nerpio said. “That’s when we thought, we’re going to take on autism. It’s not going to define us. We’re going to take this on and not let it bother him.”

In 2012, Nerpio created the Surf’s Up for Autism (SUPA) society. The mandate was to host a surfing event in Tofino for children with autism. Since then, more than 600 kids have participated in the annual program.

Recently, the society – based out of Surrey – partnered with Mount Seymour to expand into a snowboarding program.

Approximately 20 children, each partnered with an autism support worker and snowboard instructor, took to the slopes on Sunday.

“You can see the faces on them when they’re sliding down the hill, they get a thrill out of it,” Nerpio said.

But not only do the children with autism get to take in the SUPA activities, siblings are also invited for the ride.

Brothers and sisters of autistic children, Nerpio explained, are the “unsung heroes” of the family.

“We want to make sure the siblings have fun as well, they don’t just sit on the sidelines and watch their brother or sister. We try to make it a family thing.”

Nerpio described SUPA events – which also include a skateboard day – as an way to network with other families that walk the same path.

“It’s about being in an inclusive environment where, you know what, we’ve seen it all. We don’t judge,” he said.

“That’s what it’s about and that’s where some of it extends from my side of it. I wanted to connect and share with other families and just be able to hang out.”

The SUPA society has big names that have bought into the program. Rip Curl has been on board since the beginning, and West 49 is partnering to host this year’s Sk8 Day.

Delta-based professional skateboarder Kevin Harris has participated in the skateboarding events, and White Rock skater Andy Anderson – who’s currently tuning his craft in California – is a mentor and coach to Nerpio’s son.

The SUPA society is operated by a board of volunteers.

 

The SUPA society teamed with Mt. Seymour on Sunday to teach children with autism how to snowboard. (Eric Eichberger photos)

Most Read

