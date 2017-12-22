Naomi Nelson photo Surrey MLAs Marvin Hunt and Tracy Redies join in the Centre for Judaism-Chabad of the Lower Fraser Valley’s annual public menorah lighting, Dec. 17 at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre, where twins Emily and Jessie Miller were presented with The Young Lamplighter Award.

Twin ‘Lamplighters’ honoured

Sisters’ social-action initiative lauded in South Surrey ceremony

The efforts of twins Emily and Jessie Miller to make life more pleasant for those who are struggling were recognized Dec. 17 at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre, when the sisters received the Centre for Judaism of the Lower Fraser Valley’s Lamplighter Award.

The annual award honours children and youth who have performed outstanding acts of community service.

The Millers – in Grade 10 at Vancouver’s Prince of Wales Secondary – spearheaded the social-action program Live2Give, which centre officials say inspired many other Jewish teens with good deeds such as feeding the homeless and fundraising.

Twins were also recipients of the 2015 Lamplighter Award. It was presented to Richmond sisters Sarah and Amy Aginsky, who hosted a ‘Street Store’ to help the homeless.

The 2017 Lamplighter Award was presented during the Centre for Judaism’s public menorah lighting.

Nominations for the 2018 award may be sent to c4j@shaw.ca

