The fifth annual Rachel’s Ride for Rwanda will benefit the Wellspring Foundation for Education’s work in Rwandan schools.

The community bike ride began at Derby Reach Regional park and went along the Fort-to-Fort Trail.

Rachel’s Ride for Rwanda was founded by 16-year-old Rachel Fitz from Surrey.

As of Saturday, June 23, the ride has raised $19,439 out of their $35,000 goal.

