VIDEO: Burns Bog history key to conservation

On Feb. 3, residents gathered to hear bog advocates discuss the history of Delta’s only peat bog

Bog advocate Don DeMill was one of the speakers at the Feb. 3 history talk at the George Mackie Library. (Kieran O’Connor photo)

Burns Bog, and its storied past, was the topic of the Delta Museum and Archives Society’s first history talk at the George Mackie Library.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, dozens of residents filled the library’s meeting room to listen to bog advocates Eliza Olsen and Don DeMill tell their stories of Delta’s wetland.

“You can’t want to save something if you don’t know why it’s valuable,” Olsen, president of the Burns Bog Conservation Society, said before the talk.

Saturday’s history talk was the first of three events organized by the Delta Museum and Archives Society to bring North Delta’s history into greater prominence.

The next talk, happening on Saturday, Feb. 10, will discuss the history of Japanese settlement in North Delta. The third and final talk, on March 3, will take a look at the Norwegian history of Annieville and attempt to answer the question “who the heck is Annie?”



