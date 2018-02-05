Bog advocate Don DeMill was one of the speakers at the Feb. 3 history talk at the George Mackie Library. (Kieran O’Connor photo)

VIDEO: Burns Bog history key to conservation

On Feb. 3, residents gathered to hear bog advocates discuss the history of Delta’s only peat bog

Burns Bog, and its storied past, was the topic of the Delta Museum and Archives Society’s first history talk at the George Mackie Library.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, dozens of residents filled the library’s meeting room to listen to bog advocates Eliza Olsen and Don DeMill tell their stories of Delta’s wetland.

“You can’t want to save something if you don’t know why it’s valuable,” Olsen, president of the Burns Bog Conservation Society, said before the talk.

Saturday’s history talk was the first of three events organized by the Delta Museum and Archives Society to bring North Delta’s history into greater prominence.

Related: North Delta’s history set to take centre stage at George Mackie Library

The next talk, happening on Saturday, Feb. 10, will discuss the history of Japanese settlement in North Delta. The third and final talk, on March 3, will take a look at the Norwegian history of Annieville and attempt to answer the question “who the heck is Annie?”


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Photographer chronicles the underwater life of salmon in the city

Just Posted

LGBTQ-friendly Valentine’s Day dances for youth planned for Surrey nightclub

Surrey youth ages 13 to 18 welcome to attend Valentine’s Day dances at The Flamingo’s Byrd nightclub

Surrey’s Kennedy in biggest fight of UFC life in Australia this weekend

Fleetwood-based MMA athlete still undefeated in big-league action

Partial White Rock promenade closures planned

Access to pier limited during Memorial Park work on Monday

Andrew Wilkinson takes B.C. Liberal leadership

Dianne Watts’ first-choice lead didn’t grow enough for outsider to win

White Rock extreme-weather shelter had 543 visits so far this season

Shelter expected to move within two weeks

VIDEO: Residents ‘learn to be neighbours’ during Surrey Interfaith Pilgrimage

More than a dozen people took part in Sunday’s 16.3-km walk that stopped at various places of worship

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Seven ways mobility pricing could work in Metro Vancouver

Independent commission maps out possible scenarios based congestion point or distance-based charges

5 to start your day

Father of Chilliwack homicide victim knew it was coming, Wilkinson leads the BC Liberals and more

Paul Simon says ‘farewell’ on concert tour that starts in Vancouver in May

Music icon ‘Homeward Bound’ on tour of North America and Europe

Third prison term of 40 to 125 years for Nassar

Former sports doctor sentenced in court on Monday

Mulroney’s daughter runs for leader of Ontario’s PC party

Caroline Mulroney, lawyer and daughter of former PM, joins PC leadership race

Several B.C. cities named most romantic by Amazon

Top-20 list released by Amazon Canada has Vernon in at No. 18

Jennifer Jones takes home sixth Scotties title for Manitoba

Team Manitoba’s defeat of Team Wild Card, also from Manitoba, wraps the weeklong event in Penticton

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Burns Bog history key to conservation

    On Feb. 3, residents gathered to hear bog advocates discuss the history of Delta’s only peat bog