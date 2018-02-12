VIDEO: Clayton goes geocaching for Family Day fun

Families gather at Clayton Park for an afternoon of treasure hunting

Surrey families prepare to embark on an afternoon of geocaching in Clayton Park. (Kieran O’Connor)

Dozens of families found a fun way to spend a day outdoors with their loved ones this Family Day weekend, heading to Clayton Park on Saturday afternoon to check out a free, City-sponsored geocaching event.

Orientation for geocaching event at Clayton Heights Community Centre. Great way to spend time with your family outdoors for #familyday #geocaching #cloverdale #outdoors @CityofSurrey pic.twitter.com/of7P4PSprC — Cloverdale Reporter (@CloverdaleNews) February 10, 2018

Geocaching is an outdoor treasure hunting game in which participants navigate to specific co-ordinates using a GPS-enabled device. The word “geocache” is a combination of “geography” and “caching,” which is the process of hiding a cache (in most cases, the cache is a container holding a small item).

Think of it as a treasure hunt in which a virtual ‘X’ marks the spot.

