Surrey families prepare to embark on an afternoon of geocaching in Clayton Park. (Kieran O’Connor)

VIDEO: Clayton goes geocaching for Family Day fun

Families gather at Clayton Park for an afternoon of treasure hunting

Dozens of families found a fun way to spend a day outdoors with their loved ones this Family Day weekend, heading to Clayton Park on Saturday afternoon to check out a free, City-sponsored geocaching event.

Geocaching is an outdoor treasure hunting game in which participants navigate to specific co-ordinates using a GPS-enabled device. The word “geocache” is a combination of “geography” and “caching,” which is the process of hiding a cache (in most cases, the cache is a container holding a small item).

Think of it as a treasure hunt in which a virtual ‘X’ marks the spot.

—with files from Kieran O’Connor


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
The art of glassblowing

Just Posted

Oneness celebrates 10 years of philanthropy

Group supports grandmothers in Africa

South Surrey single mother loses home, dog in fire

The only thing salvaged from the debris was a letter written to her son when he was born

VIDEO: Clayton goes geocaching for Family Day fun

Families gather at Clayton Park for an afternoon of treasure hunting

VIDEO: Surrey studio one of first in Canada to offer sound wave tattoos

‘It’s absolutely cutting edge. There’s nothing more personalized or customized.’

Delta Police issue warning after residents attacked by owl

Police issued the warning after three Tsawwassen residents were attacked in 24 hours

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Toronto Blue Jays will retire former pitcher Halladay’s No. 32 jersey

Halladay, 40, died Nov. 7, 2017 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico

5 to start your day

A fatal crash on Hwy. 5, animal group fears abandoned rabbits and more

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada scores its first gold medal in PyeongChang

Figure skaters and skiers topped the podiums

3 British tourists killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash

Four people were taken to a Las Vegas hospital

Canadian dogs, judges and handlers head to Westminster dog show seeking glory

Best in show to be announced Thursday

Canada brings home first gold in figure skating team event in PyeongChang

Patrick Chan and Gabrielle Daleman guarantee first place

Boucher, Markstrom help Canucks beat Stars 6-0

Vancouver will take on Florida Wednesday

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Clayton goes geocaching for Family Day fun

    Families gather at Clayton Park for an afternoon of treasure hunting