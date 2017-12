As part of the department’s outreach program, a few drivers got a festive stop

The Delta police department gave out gifts instead of tickets for some holiday cheer. (DPD video screenshot)

Drivers were given a holiday surprise as Delta police officers gave out gifts instead of tickets during traffic stops.

One Tsawwassen teacher had a pretty strong reaction to the gift basket handed to her when she drove through a stop sign.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

