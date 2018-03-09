VIDEO: Delta students showcase learning at district science fair

More than 150 Delta students brought learning to Scottsdale Mall on Thursday (March 8), showcasing their school projects in the annual district science fair.

In total, the fair saw 112 projects from 11 different elementary schools (and even one project from North Delta Secondary) filling the halls of the shopping centre. The public fair takes the best projects from each of the schools, and showcases their science to the community.

District math and science coordinator Jacob Martens said this year was so popular that he had to cap the number of projects accepted for the fair.

The type of projects ranged in scope, including an analysis of Canadian stereotypes and their accuracy, whether music affects plant growth, which hamburger produces the greatest concentration of mold and an examination of how soccer balls curve when kicked.

In total, 33 volunteer judges attended the event and gave feedback on student projects.

“They want that, they want to be able to talk to the kids about science,” said Tashi Kirincic, district coordinator of teacher mentorship. “They’re volunteering to judge … It’s really important that they be able to talk to the kids.”

The science fair is an opportunity for students in Grades 7 and up to get recommended to go to the regional science fair. Each school can send up to four projects to the regionals, and although students don’t have to be chosen at the district science fair to go, it’s an opportunity for schools to see who has promise.

Janice Willcox, a science teacher at Devon Gardens Elementary and a member of the B.C. Science Teacher Association, was at the event, keeping an eye out for potential regional projects.

“We look for really good science, they’re following the scientific method,” she said. “We look for a good question, and that what they’re doing is applicable. It applies to … something that matters.”



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter