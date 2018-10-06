Grayson Price, 2, picks out a pumpkin during a stop on the “Pumpkin Express” train at the Bear Creek Park train on Saturday, Oct. 6. The “Pumpkin Express” train runs daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the “Halloween Scream” train starting up Oct. 19. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

VIDEO: Halloween train rolls through Surrey’s Bear Creek Park

The “Pumpkin Express” train runs daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Bear Creek Park train started its Halloween events on Friday, Oct. 5.

The “Pumpkin Express” train runs daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the “Halloween Scream” train starting up Oct. 19.

Tickets for the “Pumpkin Express,” which are $10 includes the train ride, crafts, a treat and the pumpkin patch.

For older kids and adults, the Halloween Scream Train starts Oct. 19 and will run until Oct. 31, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. nightly. Tickets are $13.

For more information about the event, visit bctrains.com/halloween or call 604-501-1232.

 

Rob and Tiffany Brebner take two-year-old Austyn on the Bear Creek Park train to the pumpkin patch on Saturday, Oct. 6. The “Pumpkin Express” train runs daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the “Halloween Scream” train starting up Oct. 19. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

VIDEO: Halloween train rolls through Surrey's Bear Creek Park

Most Read

