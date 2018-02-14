Guests on the dance floor at the ‘Night to Shine’ event in Surrey. (Photo: Bala Yogesh)

VIDEO: Night to Shine prom in Surrey for those with special needs

A prom night in Surrey was held for dozens of children with special needs.

It was a night dedicated just to them and is part of a worldwide movement.

The ‘Night to Shine’ event was held on Feb. 9 in more than 500 churches in 16 countries across the globe.

In Surrey, the prom was held at Horizon Church with over 60 guests and 150 volunteers attending. The guests were brought to the event by limousine and there was a red carpet for them upon arrival, with “paparazzi” to help welcome them.

American athlete Tim Tebow sponsored the Surrey event through his charity foundation.

One of the co-ordinators of the prom in Surrey, Hannah Premia, said the event aims to celebrate children with special needs, and make them shine.

“Lots of special need kids don’t often get asked out to events or to activities because of their disabilities,” Premia said.

“This event is all about them. For them to come here, and see their smiles on their face and see them so happy and being recognized as an individual,” she added, “it’s so rewarding for them.”

Premia said that disabilities were put on the back burner at the event.

“It shouldn’t be (about) that,” Premia said.

“In order to break that stigma, we have so many volunteers and that’s why we encouraged so many people to come out.”

The event in Surrey took more than two months to organize, Premia said, with make-up artists, DJ, and other vendors volunteering their services for the event.

Craig Millar, lead pastor at the Horizon Church, said that the event is all about celebrating people with disabilities and to honour them.

“To help connect the greater community to people with disabilities and hopefully build a bridge and a connection of love and compassion between both,” Millar said on the purpose of the event.


Most Read

