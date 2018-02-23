PetSmart’s National Adoption Weekend program had an overwhelming response in Surrey and across the country. (Photo: Bala Yogesh)

VIDEO: ‘Overwhelming response’ at PetSmart National Adoption Weekend in Surrey

Over 200 pets were adopted across B.C., and roughly 1,600 Canada-wide during the annual adoption event

PetSmart’s National Adoption Weekend received ‘overwhelming response’ as more than 215 pets were adopted in B.C. last weekend.

The organization had more 250 pets up for adoption in Surrey and more than 1,500 pets across the country.

PetSmart said in all, 1,662 pets were adopted across Canada during the three-day event.

More residents are opening their homes to pets in B.C. this year compared to last, when 152 pets were adopted, according to PetSmart.

Walter Giammarco, store leader of the PetSmart along 72nd Avenue, said that event received a positive response from the public.

“The request was for even more animals than we had to offer,” Gimmarco told the Now-Leader.

Although the exact number of adoptions in Surrey and across the province will take more a week to confirm due to “pending approvals,” Giammarco said the Newton store may hit the target of 15 adoptions.

One of Giammarco’s animal welfare partners is the Cat Therapy and Rescue Society, who were at the 72nd Avenue PetSmart last Sunday with their cats.

“We have been with PetSmart for almost three years,” said Melina with the rescue society.

Melina said the National Adoption Weekend is different from other days because of the representatives from the welfare board who are attend. Iyt means adoption applications can be processed faster, she added.

Rita Barker, Adoptions Captain for PetSmart, said more adoption events would likely be held in Surrey.

“We have been doing this for many, many years in Canada,” Barker said. “The animal welfare agencies will typically be on site and it’s a great availability to showcase their homeless pets.”

Barker said there were lots of requests for dogs and puppies in Surrey year, but PetSmart doesn’t currently have many local partners who offer dog adoption.

“We are continuing to search for more agencies to work with us,” Barker added.


yogesh.bala@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Yogesh on Twitter

Previous story
Delta heritage banner contest gets new name, expanded focus

Just Posted

White Rock ‘demoviction’ notice cancelled

Residential Tenancy Branch agrees landlord did not give proper notice

TransLink says 26 new Skytrain cars to arrive early

CEO Kevin Desmond says 24 new cars are also coming for the Canada Line

Suspect sought in South Surrey taxi robbery

Armed man threatened driver, then fled on foot, police say

EDITORIAL: An issue that resonates

Efforts to govern “adult entertainment” in White Rock come at an odd time

VIDEO: ‘Overwhelming response’ for PetSmart National Adoption Weekend in Surrey

Over 200 pets were adopted across B.C., and roughly 1,600 Canada-wide during the annual adoption event

B.C. Games open with Olympic touch

The 2018 B.C. Winter Games kicked off in Kamloops

You think you can dance?

Aspiring dancers encouraged to sign up for Junior Bombshells program and perform March 17 at Langley Events Centre

BCHL Today: Merritt Centennials keep moving while Salmon Arm Silverbacks slide

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Former Canuck Roberto Luongo addresses Florida shooting victims

Parkland, Fla., resident, delivers speech before Florida Panthers’ first home game since tragedy

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kelowna skier Kesley Serwa adds to Canada’s gold medals

Despite losses in men’s hockey and curling, Canadian women won medals in ski cross and figure skating

VIDEO: Historic cricket league aims to get Surrey into the game

As new season approaches, British Columbia Mainland Cricket League looks to hit it out of the ground

5 to start your day

Up to 20 cm of snow expected in parts of Lower Mainland, possible bridge lane closures, and more

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community now faces six murder charges

Bruce McArthur now charged with murders of six men: Toronto police

Trump suggests more guns in schools to combat shootings

Trump floats two-step plan for gun control: More guns, more control

Most Read

l -->