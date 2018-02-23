VIDEO: ‘Overwhelming response’ at PetSmart National Adoption Weekend in Surrey

Over 200 pets were adopted across B.C., and roughly 1,600 Canada-wide during the annual adoption event

PetSmart’s National Adoption Weekend program had an overwhelming response in Surrey and across the country. (Photo: Bala Yogesh)

PetSmart’s National Adoption Weekend received ‘overwhelming response’ as more than 215 pets were adopted in B.C. last weekend.

The organization had more 250 pets up for adoption in Surrey and more than 1,500 pets across the country.

PetSmart said in all, 1,662 pets were adopted across Canada during the three-day event.

More residents are opening their homes to pets in B.C. this year compared to last, when 152 pets were adopted, according to PetSmart.

Walter Giammarco, store leader of the PetSmart along 72nd Avenue, said that event received a positive response from the public.

“The request was for even more animals than we had to offer,” Gimmarco told the Now-Leader.

Although the exact number of adoptions in Surrey and across the province will take more a week to confirm due to “pending approvals,” Giammarco said the Newton store may hit the target of 15 adoptions.

One of Giammarco’s animal welfare partners is the Cat Therapy and Rescue Society, who were at the 72nd Avenue PetSmart last Sunday with their cats.

“We have been with PetSmart for almost three years,” said Melina with the rescue society.

Melina said the National Adoption Weekend is different from other days because of the representatives from the welfare board who are attend. Iyt means adoption applications can be processed faster, she added.

Rita Barker, Adoptions Captain for PetSmart, said more adoption events would likely be held in Surrey.

“We have been doing this for many, many years in Canada,” Barker said. “The animal welfare agencies will typically be on site and it’s a great availability to showcase their homeless pets.”

Barker said there were lots of requests for dogs and puppies in Surrey year, but PetSmart doesn’t currently have many local partners who offer dog adoption.

“We are continuing to search for more agencies to work with us,” Barker added.



yogesh.bala@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Yogesh on Twitter