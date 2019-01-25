VIDEO: SFU Surrey celebrates Robbie Burns Day

The sound of bagpipes drew students out of their classroom and got the attention of mall-goers Friday (Jan. 25).
Thanks for stopping by #SFUSurrey’s Robbie Burns celebration today in the Mezz! #Surrey #surreybc #RobbieBurns pic.twitter.com/WBSBZTlECk
— SFU's Surrey Campus (@sfusurrey) January 25, 2019
SFU Surrey celebrated Robbie Burns Day, the bard’s birthday, with a procession of the haggis through the campus, followed by a brief background on Burns and the Address to a Haggis performed by Jim Gallacher.
Afterward, students and staff could sample the haggis.
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter