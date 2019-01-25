Jim Gallacher reciting Robert Burns’ “Address to a Haggis” during SFU Surrey’s Robbie Burns Day celebrations on Friday, Jan. 25. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

VIDEO: SFU Surrey celebrates Robbie Burns Day

Jim Gallacher gave the “Address to a Haggis”

The sound of bagpipes drew students out of their classroom and got the attention of mall-goers Friday (Jan. 25).

SFU Surrey celebrated Robbie Burns Day, the bard’s birthday, with a procession of the haggis through the campus, followed by a brief background on Burns and the Address to a Haggis performed by Jim Gallacher.

Afterward, students and staff could sample the haggis.


