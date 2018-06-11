VIDEO: ‘Shear’ wonder at annual Wool ‘N Ewe A-Fair in Cloverdale

The Wool ’n Ewe A-Fair was held in Cloverdale on Saturday afternoon.

The annual event is put on by the Lower Mainland Sheep Producers Association. Members from across the Fraser Valley came down to the Alice McKay building at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds (6050 176 Street) to view and bid on award-winning fleeces, purchase artisan goods, and share trade secrets.

The Lower Mainland Sheep Producers Association was founded nearly 50 years ago, in 1976. They currently have about 60 members, who range from hobby farmers to commercial breeders, and include spinners and weavers.

The fair also had hand-shearing demonstrations, and a live demonstration on how sheep fleece is judged. Vendors, including spinners, weavers and felters, also showed off their skills throughout the event, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The centrepiece of the event are the fleeces, which are judged prior to the show so that an auction can be held later in the afternoon.

Looking very fresh. Her fleece will now be judged as part of a demonstration. This year's award-winning fleeces are already on display. pic.twitter.com/op9ZWpCdzw — Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) June 9, 2018

A grand champion is announced every year, and with that comes a ribbon, trophy, and $75 of prize money. There are also awards for reserve champion, the Glibbery Tuytel Spinners Delight award, and BC Purebred. A first, second and third place are also awarded in the following classes: white fine, colour fine, white primitive, colour primitive, white longwool, colour longwool, and down.

For a full list of winners, visit the LMPSA website at www.lmspa.ca.



