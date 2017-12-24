VIDEO: To Santa, from the kids at Nicomekl Elementary

Little ones at Langley City school put a lot of thought into their letters to Santa

Letters written by Nicomekl Elementary students made their way through the Langley Times office en route to the North Pole.

The Grade 2s and 3s had a variety of questions for Jolly Old St. Nick.

“Is Rudolph real? Do you have a toy factory?” asked Abby.

“How old are you? Are you 150?” queried Bryan.

“What is it like to be in the North Pole? Is it as cold as drinking Slurpees?” asked Leland.

“Does your mom give you hugs?” queried Grayson.

The students’ wishlists were as wide-ranging as the questions, from a robot dog (Ida) to Lego sets (Linden) to a drone as well as a phone (Nolan).

We’ve included a small selection of the students’ letters here. The rest can be read on our website at langleytimes.com this weekend, as part of our special online holiday coverage. There’s some pretty great video to go along with it, too.

Be sure to check it out.

