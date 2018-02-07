VIDEO: Toque Tuesday raises $1,500 to help homeless in Surrey

Cold, wet weather didn’t hamper an annual event that raised $1,500 to help Surrey’s homeless – and it was all done in a very Canadian way.

“We’re playing street hockey and we’re having fun,” Toque Tuesday’s “Supreme Commander” Tim Baillie told the Now-Leader at Surrey City Hall Plaza on Tuesday afternoon.

More than 15 teams competed against each other this week in friendly street hockey games during the seventh edition of the event. Toque Tuesday is a campaign initiated by the charity organization ‘Raising The Roof’ to help the homeless.

The tournament is organized to draw attention to the problem of homelessness in the city, and also collects winter clothing (from participants and spectators) for those in need. Toques are sold at the event for $10 each, with proceeds going toward the cause.

Baillie, a retired firefighter, said the event also raises awareness about homelessness.

“This time of the year, potentially, the coldest and wettest and a tough time of the year, (it’s about) what those people are going through on the streets right now,” Baillie said.

Donations for the homeless were also raised at recent “Underwear and Sock Toss” charity events, including one during a Surrey Eagles BCHL game last month.

“Well over $1,300 to $1,400 of socks and underwear went onto the organizations that deal with homelessness,” Baillie said.

Some of the games played during the day included a team representing MPs who played against the team representing MLAs. Other games pitted Surrey RCMP against Surrey Firefighters and Simon Fraser University against Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

“When you get MLAs or MPs and they play against homeless people, it makes a difference in the decision making,” Baillie said.

Surrey MP staff and brave MLAs @marvinhunt4bc & @tracyrediesbc had a fantastic ball hockey game in support of @CityofSurrey Firefighters raising awareness for #homelessness. #ToqueTuesday pic.twitter.com/osO50vpvAb — Randeep S. Sarai (@randeepssarai) February 6, 2018

“If one day a year, we can make homelessness at the front of our thoughts, that’s what this is all about,” Baillie said.

“It’s a serious subject and we can all do a little bit to make it better.”

Toque Tuesday happens every year on the first day of February.



yogesh.bala@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Yogesh on Twitter