Dozens took part in building “A House of Cans” contest during the 13th annual Homelessness Awareness March hosted by Sources Newton Resource Centre on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

HOMELESSNESS ACTION WEEK

VIDEO: Volunteers build “House of Cans” as part of Homelessness Awareness March in Surrey

Annual march held at Newton Sources location

Local organizations got to have a bit of a friendly competition while raising awareness about homelessness.

The Newton Sources Resource Centre held its 13th annual Homelessness Awareness March on Friday, Oct. 13 as a bit of a “wrap-up event for Homelessness Action Week,” said Jay Blaschuk, Sources housing support services manager.

But new to the event this year was the “House of Cans” competition.

According to information from Sources, the community based non-profit “decided to introduce a new activity to underscore that hunger is the day-to-day reality for individuals who are homeless.”

Blaschuk said three agencies competed in the challenge: Phoenix Society, Newton Business Improvement Association and Sources. He said the groups had an hour-and-a-half to build a “House of Cans that would be judged at the end.

“During the house of cans, you can cause a housing crisis to another team,” Blaschuk said.

That housing crisis, he said, was by donating $20. The money would then go toward Sources’ Housing Support Services programs.

Blaschuk said the non-perishable food items were collected before the event by the organizations taking part. The food, he said, would then be split between the Surrey Food Bank and the Sources food bank.

Despite it being the first year of the competition, Blaschuk said everyone was excited to be taking part.

“It’s unfolding as we go.”

Following the “House of Cans” competition was the 13th annual Homelessness Awareness March through Newton. The march, Blaschuk said, is held at the end of Homelessness Action Week, which is the Tuesday to Friday following Thanksgiving.

The Homelessness Awareness March, according to Sources, is meant to raise public awareness and increase knowledge of the resources in the community.

“Those in attendance come from different walks of life — the homeless community, business, government, social services organizations and community stakeholders,” according to information from Sources. “Despite our various perspectives, attendees stand unified to promote awareness of the growing plight of homelessness in our community and the growing need to find solutions.

Blaschuk said the event brings a lot of people together and it shows there is still a need to help the homeless in the community.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

 

Dozens took part in the 13th annual Homelessness Awareness March hosted by Sources Newton Resource Centre on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Previous story
‘Mystery entertainer’ to highlight South Surrey Red Serge soiree

Just Posted

VIDEO: Volunteers build “House of Cans” as part of Homelessness Awareness March in Surrey

Annual march held at Newton Sources location

Former Surrey mayor says civic election a ‘gong show’

‘I don’t know who the hell to vote for,’ Bob Bose says

Surrey’s latest shooting being politicized

McCallum, Gill camps send out press releases hours after Surrey man was killed, about gang violence

Surrey RCMP finds 67 mail ballot applications fraudulent

Investigators have not found evidence linking fraud to any candidate or slate

‘Mystery entertainer’ to highlight South Surrey Red Serge soiree

Annual gala set for Oct. 26 at Hazelmere Golf Club

VIDEO: RCMP say defensive driving averted head-on collision on Highway 1

Quick acting by one driver likely saved many lives say RCMP

VIDEO: Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash in Abbotsford

A 37-year-old man died in hospital overnight after a crash with a pickup truck Friday evening

B.C. tickets win big in Friday’s Lotto Max draw

Max Millions tickets purchased in B.C.

Atlantic Canada sees heavy rains, winds from post-tropical storm Michael

Parts of Newfoundland were forecast to get up to 40 millimetres before the storm is set to head out to sea

Old Fort residents in holding pattern as landslide inches toward homes

The slumping hillside was first reported to authorities on Sept. 30 and has prompted the evacuation of the entire community

Trudeau says Quebec cannabis plan leaves opening for organized crime

Speaking to reporters on the last day of a trip to Armenia, Trudeau said increasing the legal age could fail to eliminate the black market

High times: optimism in Smiths Falls, the little town that marijuana saved

Home to fewer than 9,000 people, the Ontario town had become all too familiar with the pain of economic hardship over the years

Explosive device discovered at B.C. tent city

RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit on way to Nanaimo to deal with possible bomb in homeless camp

VIDEO: Giants steal victory from Blazers during record-breaking shootout in Langley

In a close matchup between Langley-based G-Men and Kamloops’ WHL team, Giants finally take it 4-3.

Most Read

l -->