Back row, from left: David, Chris, Toni, Dana, Garth Pinton and George Garrett. Norma MacInnes sits in front. (Samantha Anderson)

Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society founder honoured posthumously with $1,500 donation

Cloverdale’s Envision Financial branch gives volunteer award to the late John MacInnes

The Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society accepted a $1,500 donation from Cloverdale’s Envision Financial branch on Tuesday afternoon, awarded posthumously to the late John MacInnes for his outstanding work as a volunteer in his community.

MacInnes co-founded the Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society (VCDS) in early 2016 with Garth Pinton. Both were passionate about the welfare of cancer patients and were motivated to fulfill what they saw as an urgent need — free and reliable transportation to and from cancer treatment.

The volunteer award was given by Envision Financial as part of their Simple Generosity campaign, which seeks to celebrate community leadership and support local non-profit and charity organizations. Last year, $72,000 was donated to Fraser Valley organizations through the program, and one volunteer was awarded a $1,500 grant a week during 2017.

About a dozen of MacInnes’ family and friends attended the presentation, including his wife of 60 years, Norma, and his three daughters Toni, Dana and Chris. They took turns remembering the man that John MacInnes was, and how his unwavering dedication to the driver program contributed to making VCDS a success.

When the Canadian Cancer Society closed their driver program in 2015, MacInnes did not take it lightly.

“He’d been a driver for cancer patients for Canadian Cancer Society. They cancelled the service in October 2015,” said George Garrett, vice-president of VCDS. “He was quite upset about it.”

“Tell me about it,” said Norma.

“Is that a mild word?” Garrett asked. “He was angry about it.”

It can be difficult for cancer patients to get to appointments, and the service provided lifesaving access not only to treatment but to a support system of volunteers who care.

Larry Coleman, now a director of VCDS, started out as a volunteer driver at the Canadian Cancer Society with MacInnes. Coleman remembered how the cancellation of the program impacted patients.

“I had one patient that said she was going to stop her treatment because the program ended,” said Coleman.

Coleman told her he would still drive her, program or not, but she refused.

“When she passed, I told John [MacInnes] about that,” he said. Later, MacInnes would ask him to be a director and a driver for VCDS, to which Coleman would immediately agree.

Norma remembered that it was difficult, at first, to get the society off the ground. “One night George [Garrett] called and said, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to make this work. We don’t have much money.’ Johnny got mad and said, ‘Yes, we are.’”

“Then it was a few weeks later, George called him and said, ‘Johnny, we’ve made it.’”

Word of the service spread quickly after the service was founded, and the demand for volunteer drivers increased as more became aware that it was available.

The volunteer drivers transport cancer patients to and from medical appointments throughout the Lower Mainland. They offer pick-up and drop-off in north and west Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody, Surrey and White Rock, Delta, Langley, Abbotsford, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Mission.

Cancer patients only need to call the VCDS dispatch office at 604-515-5400 and leave information about the date, time and location of their upcoming appointment.

MacInnes passed away in July of 2017 at 83 years of age, following a short but courageous battle with cancer. The society he was so passionate about continued to grow and thrive.

Just a year later after it was founded, VCDS had grown into an organization of 130 volunteer drivers and dispatchers who had contributed nearly 16,800 hours of their time, driving more than 360,000 kilometres and making more than 6,200 trips.

The society is not-for-profit. Everyone, from the drivers to the board members, are volunteers and the society does not keep an office. Dispatchers work to co-ordinate transportation from their homes.

According to VCDS, 93 per cent of all funds goes directly to drivers to pay for gas and minor maintenance, and many drivers choose to donate part of those funds back to the society. Administrative expenses, which help the society spread the word of its services, make up the remaining seven per cent.

The $1,500 donation from Tuesday’s presentation will fund approximately 60 trips.

For more information about the society, visit www.volunteercancerdrivers.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

John MacInnes’ family and friends, fellow directors from the Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society and (Samantha Anderson)

Previous story
FURRY FRIDAY: Surrey animal shelter’s adoptee of the week
Next story
North Delta to host its first ever Coldest Night of the Year walk

Just Posted

Surrey woman acquitted of drug trafficking charges

Judge found Crown failed to prove she knew about criminal operation based out of Whalley apartment

Surrey, Abbotsford residents arrested in connection to suspected fake ID operation

Police say charges are expected after credit card skimmers seized during Pemberton traffic stop

Cloverdale RCMP weren’t monkeying around when it came to tree theft

Monkey puzzle tree was spotted by local police before it was even reported stolen

Surrey Board of Trade says minimum wage hike ‘too quick’

Increase could be ‘the straw that breaks’ some of Surrey’s small businesses, says SBOT

North Delta to host its first ever Coldest Night of the Year walk

This Canada-wide fundraiser helps raise money for hungry, homeless and hurting individuals

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron lit to honour Canadian athletes in PyeongChang

Olympic medallist and Mission native Brent Hayden helped light the cauldron

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Feature Friday: Wine war puts Okanagan vintners in a tough position

Notley’s actions derided, called ‘childish, foolish’

Wilkinson wades into war of words over wine

New Liberal leader blames B.C. premier for starting trade fight with Alberta

Canada sheds 88,000 net jobs, but sees full-time gains

Overall number was dragged down by a loss of 137,000 part-time positions

B.C. to axe PharmaCare deductibles for low-income families

$105-million will eliminate or reduce deductibles for roughly 240,000 households

BC Hydro warns of colder temperatures in coming weeks

Electric company has activated its winter payment program

Unseasonably early daffodils prompt wish for cold weather on B.C. farm

Longview Farms just north of Victoria says mild weather a problem for seasonal farming

BCHL Today: Trail turns back the clock and Cruikshank commits to Tigers

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Most Read