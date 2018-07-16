A volunteer run organizer is needed for the South Surrey Terry Fox Run this year. (File photo)

Volunteer organizer needed for South Surrey Terry Fox Run

This year’s event – set for Sunday, Sept. 16 – in jeopardy without help

One of the Semiahmoo Peninsula’s longest running events – the local Terry Fox Run – is at risk of being cancelled this year, if a local organizer cannot be found.

In a news release issued Monday, the Port Coquitlam-based Terry Fox Foundation put out a call for help, announcing a volunteer run organizer is needed.

“Unfortunately… the annual Run will be unable to take place in South Surrey without the support of a run organizer,” said Serena Meister, a recruitment and promotions assistant with the foundation.

The time commitment for the position, the release notes, is “two to four” hours per week in the months leading up to the run, which this year is set for Sunday, Sept. 16 at South Surrey Athletic Park. Responsibilities include recruiting committee members, confirming the run route, promoting the run and overseeing run-day activities.

“Whether as a couple or individual or even a service group, the volunteer run organizer will always be assisted by the Terry Fox Foundation in the planning process, and given the resources to make it a success,” the release states.

The Terry Fox Run has been held in South Surrey since 1986, and raised $214,000 in that time, according to the foundation.

For information on volunteering for the event, contact Donna White at 604-464-2666 or email donna.white@terryfoxrun.org

