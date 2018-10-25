Volunteers add 700 plants to White Rock park

Contributed photo Volunteers helped plant nearly 700 trees, shrubs and herbs at White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park last weekend.

Ruth Johnson Park is brimming with nearly 700 additional plants, trees and herbs, following a clean-up and planting event last weekend at the White Rock green space.

“It was an amazing event,” Lyda Salatian told Peace Arch News by email this week. “Big turn out, a lot of youth.”

According to information on the Green Teams Canada website, the Oct. 13 effort resulted in the planting of 155 potted shrubs and trees, along with 29 trays of herbs.

The 37 volunteers who turned out – travelling from as far as Abbotsford – also worked to remove English ivy and Himalayan blackberry.

– Tracy Holmes