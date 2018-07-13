White Rock butterfly release honours loved ones lost

‘I just want my son to be remembered’

Leah Hill remembers her dad Colin was really good at soccer.

“He took me to most of my sports,” the 10-year-old said Thursday, shortly after releasing a butterfly in his memory, during an event at White Rock Seniors Village.

“Oh, there he goes,” Leah’s grandma, Joyce Lamb, exclaimed, as the painted lady lifted off from Leah’s hand in and fluttered upwards from the retirement residence’s courtyard.

Leah and her grandparents, two aunts and a cousin were among dozens to gather at White Rock Seniors Village for the event, which was hosted to raise funds for Peace Arch Hospice Society.

By coincidence, it fell on the third-year anniversary of Colin Hill’s death at the family’s Cloverdale home. The 42-year-old father was shot and killed when he confronted a man who was trying to break in.

“He was brutally murdered,” Lamb, a South Surrey resident, said of her son. “All the family were getting ready for a holiday when the doorbell went.”

READ MORE: Wife of murdered Cloverdale realtor says he saved the family

Khouri Lamar Green pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with Hill’s death in November of the following year.

Lamb told Peace Arch News her son “was a hero” the night he died.

“He managed to get back into the house and save his children,” she said.

“I just want my son to be remembered. We all miss him dearly.”

In all, 50 butterflies were released Thursday, all in memory of loved ones. Some fluttered quickly away, while others lingered in the hot sun.

Karen Shibley-Fry, who attended the release with her dad, said she felt a connection to one that rested on her hand for a few minutes.

“I’m pretty sure it’s my mom,” she said. “She’s that way.”

Si Cussen, marketing manager for the seniors’ residence, said many who attended had had loved ones who had called the complex home. In releasing a butterfly, “they’re saying ‘bye’,” she said.

The event was also about bringing the community together, Cussen said.

All proceeds – around $1,000 was raised – are to benefit hospice programs.

 

Previous story
South Surrey man striving for success beneath the surface

Just Posted

White Rock butterfly release honours loved ones lost

‘I just want my son to be remembered’

No arts, sports for White Rock parkade

City staff last year suggested multiple uses in off-season, including vendors, car shows, art displays and archery

South Surrey man striving for success beneath the surface

Jaryd Middleton, 21, in England for international submarine competition

South Surrey businessmen get a taste of pot legalization

Probus Club of White Rock South Surrey invites researcher for a presentation

Social Innovation Summit bringing experts to Surrey in September

The theme, presented by Century Group, is Social Innovation Leadership: From Thought to Action

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

Port Coquitlam fires staff in $75,000 copper theft scheme: city

Seven employees have been fired, believed to be involved in highly co-ordinated copper theft scheme

B.C. Crown says officer who used dog on ‘unpredictable’ suspect had no choice

IIO BC, which investigates serious incidents involving police, submitted a report to Crown counsel

Student whose throat was slashed in UBC dormitory alleges negligence in lawsuit

Mary Hare was in her room in 2016 when Thamer Almestadi entered carrying a knife, civil lawsuit says

1 dead after motorcyclist hit by tree on B.C. highway

DriveBC reported the highway open as of 5:30 p.m. local time.

More housing, subsidies urged for B.C. poverty reduction plan

Survey respondents want family options, and ‘not just in the ‘hood’

Updated: Evacuation order given as Kamloops wildfire grows to 200 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

B.C. lawyer facing two child porn charges

Appears next in provincial court July 24

Interest rate hike has Surrey Board of Trade ‘concerned’

On July 11 the Bank of Canada increased prime lending interest rate to 1.5 per cent from 1.25

Most Read

l -->