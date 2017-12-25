File photo Volunteers serve food to guests at last year’s interfaith luncheon.

White Rock interfaith luncheon is ‘about connecting’

Everyone welcome at Dec. 30 event

A tradition that welcomes people of all faiths for an afternoon of food, music and camaraderie returns to White Rock on Dec. 30.

The fifth annual New Year’s Interfaith Lunch will be served at St. John’s Presbyterian Church (1480 George St.) at 11 a.m.

Prepared and served by volunteers of all ages and beliefs, the lunch is an initiative of the Interfaith Bi-Weekly Food and Clothing Ministry. It typically draws around 100 people for a home-cooked meal. Dishes in the past have included lasagna, pasta, paneer, mashed potatoes, turkey and more.

Organizers say the luncheon plays an important role, “as most of the community lunches/dinner do not take place around that time due to the holiday season.”

As well, “it’s giving our presence to each other,” Arun Chatterjee told Peace Arch News last year.

“Connecting, kind of transcending the boundaries… know that we have different faiths but we can still connect.”

Everyone is welcome to attend.

