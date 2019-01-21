Together with the city, White Rock Museum and Archives and the Semiahmoo Rotary Club, White Rock youth ambassadors – from left: Michelle Penner Ferguson, Princess Emma-Rose Harvey, Debbie Ward, Frieda Zhang, Miss White Rock Snover Gill, Youth Ambassador Sabrina Zeng and Princess Sarah Zhang – are offering a valentine to the city’s storm-ravaged pier. Alex Browne photo

White Rock pier retrospective highlights fundraising efforts

Youth Ambassadors partner with city, community groups

White Rock Youth Ambassadors – together with the city, White Rock Museum and Archives and the Semiahmoo Rotary Club – are offering a valentine to the city’s storm-ravaged pier.

Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. they will host the opening of a fundraising exhibit, Our Pier: A Retrospective, at the Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery at Central Plaza (15140 North Bluff Road).

A display of artwork and archival photos of the structure, the exhibit will run Thursdays and Fridays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., until March 23. Part of the ambassadors’ initiative to help fund such enhancing elements of the pier as benches, archways and lights, the exhibit is also seeking sponsorships from local businesses and organizations, including two lead exhibit sponsorships, three refreshment sponsorships and an artwork sponsorship. For more, call Debbie Ward at 604-538-2780 or email debbie@wrya.ca

– Alex Browne

Previous story
Surrey resident to speak about erasing Alzheimer’s disease stigma

Just Posted

South Surrey mother didn’t have the intent to kill her daughter: defence

Closing submissions in case of Lisa Batstone underway

North Delta footie league to hold try-it clinics

North Delta Junior Australian Football League to show kids in grades 3 to 7 the basics of the sport

Surrey woman plans to travel after winning $500,000

Frances Jarvos bought her winning ticket at Willowbrook Mall in Langley

Crime in Surrey dropped by four per cent in 2018 from 2017, city’s top cop says

Surrey RCMP OIC sharing the news with council Monday as city transitions to city police force

Child struck because driver didn’t clear ice from windshield, say Delta police

The child wasn’t seriously hurt and the driver was ticketed for driving with an obstructed view

UPDATE: B.C. legislature managers accused of excessive travel, personal expense claims

Clerk Craig James, security chief Gary Lenz call allegations ‘completely false’

China demands US drop Huawei extradition request with Canada

China detained two Canadians on Dec. 10 in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng

9 brains, 3 hearts: Some wild facts about octopuses

Things to know about the giant Pacific octopus, which is naturally found in the waters of the U.S. West coast, the Aleutian Islands and Japan

Hollywood announces 2019 Oscar nominations

Netflix has scored its first best picture nomination, something the streaming giant has dearly sought

B.C. man fined $10,000 after leaving moose to suffer before death

Surrey man was convicted last week on three Wildlife Act charges

‘Blue Monday’ isn’t real, but depression can be

CMHA encourages people to prioritize their mental health

Anti-pipeline group wants NEB to consider impact of emissions, climate change

Stand.earth filed NEB motion asking to apply same standard to the project as it did with Energy East pipeline

Parole granted for drunk driver who killed B.C. RCMP officer

Kenneth Jacob Fenton will be able to attend alcohol abuse treatment, nearly three years after crash that killed Const. Sarah Beckett

B.C. man charged in 2014 snake venom death of toddler

Henry Thomas was taking care of the North Vancouver girl the day before she died

Most Read

l -->