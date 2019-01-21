White Rock pier retrospective highlights fundraising efforts

Together with the city, White Rock Museum and Archives and the Semiahmoo Rotary Club, White Rock youth ambassadors – from left: Michelle Penner Ferguson, Princess Emma-Rose Harvey, Debbie Ward, Frieda Zhang, Miss White Rock Snover Gill, Youth Ambassador Sabrina Zeng and Princess Sarah Zhang – are offering a valentine to the city’s storm-ravaged pier. Alex Browne photo

White Rock Youth Ambassadors – together with the city, White Rock Museum and Archives and the Semiahmoo Rotary Club – are offering a valentine to the city’s storm-ravaged pier.

Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. they will host the opening of a fundraising exhibit, Our Pier: A Retrospective, at the Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery at Central Plaza (15140 North Bluff Road).

A display of artwork and archival photos of the structure, the exhibit will run Thursdays and Fridays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., until March 23. Part of the ambassadors’ initiative to help fund such enhancing elements of the pier as benches, archways and lights, the exhibit is also seeking sponsorships from local businesses and organizations, including two lead exhibit sponsorships, three refreshment sponsorships and an artwork sponsorship. For more, call Debbie Ward at 604-538-2780 or email debbie@wrya.ca

– Alex Browne