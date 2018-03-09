White Rock Princess Party changing hands

File photo The popular White Rock Princess Party – held annually – is now to be organized by the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation.

The White Rock Princess Party is now in the hands of the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation.

After eight years of co-ordinating the annual party, founder Myra Merkal has decided to give responsibility of the event to the PAH Foundation.

“I am very confident in the Foundation’s ability as a volunteer and community fundraising organization to take this annual event to even higher levels of success,” Merkal said in a news release this week.

The fundraiser supports the White Rock Fire Fighters Charity Association’s goal of building an all-abilities park at East Beach.

“Myra and her son, White Rock firefighter Evan Bird, have worked tirelessly towards their dream of a playground for East Beach,” PAH Foundation executive director Stephanie Beck said in the release. “We are thrilled for the opportunity to continue their work and support projects that enhance the health of our community like the new all-abilities and all ages playground at Centennial Park.”

This year’s White Rock Princess Party will take place July 28 at Centennial Arena and will continue to feature many of the same elements Merkal brought to the event. Merkal will also assist with planning in an advisory role during the transition.

Tickets and information about the ninth annual event will be available on the foundation’s website, pahfoundation.ca/princess, in early April.