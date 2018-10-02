White Rock RCMP asking residents to join Block Watch

White Rock RCMP are encouraging residents to sign up for the block Watch program.

Advertised as a way to make neighbourhoods safer, the Block Watch program “allows you to take ownership of your neighbourhood and create a safe, resilient community. It also gives you the tools and information you need to take a proactive approach to reduce the opportunity for crime in your neighbourhood.”

Block Watch is free to join, and members receive information from their Block Watch captain regarding any crimes in their area, suspicious occurrences and safety tips.

White Rock residents can register for the Block Watch program by contacting Julia at julia.everett@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or calling 778-593-3611.

White Rock Const. Chantal Sears is to host a Block Watch meeting Oct. 23, details of that event will be circulated to Block Watch captains.