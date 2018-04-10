White Rock tech workshop planned for parents

An event aimed at helping parents with school-aged children raise technology-savvy youth is set for May 9 at White Rock Elementary.
The free presentation – Raising Digitally Responsible Youth – is to cover the latest apps and trends in social media; how to promote independence while taking a stand on certain subjects; research on brain development and technology; digital footprints; and tips and tricks to use at home.
Doors to the event open at 6 p.m.; the presentation is to begin at 6:30 p.m.
White Rock Elementary is located at 1273 Fir St.