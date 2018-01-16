White Rock to receive another dose of Addictive Comedy

Addictive Comedy’s September show in White Rock featured performances by Trevor Street, Roger Street, Rachel Viruete, Ellen Bradley-cheung, Karina Cebuliak and Lizzie Allan. Seven performers are lined up for shows next month at the Kent Street Activity Centre. Contributed photo

A White Rock-based comedy troupe that uses laughter to shine a light on addiction and recovery will be at the city’s Kent Street Activity Centre (1475 Kent St.) for two shows next month.

Addictive Comedy is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 10, with proceeds from the evening to benefit White Rock’s Avalon Recovery Society, which facilitates 12-step programs dealing with addictions.

According to a news release, a sold-out performance staged at White Rock Elementary in September raised more than $6,500 for The Launching Pad, a men’s residential treatment centre in South Surrey.

Addictive Comedy, founded in the U.K. in 2012, raises money and awareness about abstinence-based recovery, the release states.

Seven comedians are lined up for next month’s shows. Tickets, $20, are available through www.eventbrite.ca