White Rock’s Polar Plunge returns

Contributed photo White Rock’s 2018 Polar Bear Plunge takes place at noon on Jan. 1, by the white rock.

White Rock’s annual Polar Bear Plunge will return on Jan. 1 for its 48th splash.

Hosted by the Peninsula’s five Rotary clubs and the Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue Unit 5, the extravaganza is promised to be “better than ever.”

More than 800 dippers and thousands of spectators are expected to brave the elements; free hot drinks will be available to all.

Organizers say costumes are encouraged; the plunge takes place at noon.

Grand Marshall for the plunge is to be founder Denise Stevenson. Other honoured guests are to include Semiahmoo First Nation officials and leaders from civic, provincial and federal governments.

To register, visit www.eventbrite.ca/e/2018-white-rock-polar-plunge-tickets-39917983764