Contributed photo White Rock’s 2018 Polar Bear Plunge takes place at noon on Jan. 1, by the white rock.

White Rock’s Polar Plunge returns

Chilly tradition continues at noon Jan. 1

White Rock’s annual Polar Bear Plunge will return on Jan. 1 for its 48th splash.

Hosted by the Peninsula’s five Rotary clubs and the Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue Unit 5, the extravaganza is promised to be “better than ever.”

More than 800 dippers and thousands of spectators are expected to brave the elements; free hot drinks will be available to all.

Organizers say costumes are encouraged; the plunge takes place at noon.

Grand Marshall for the plunge is to be founder Denise Stevenson. Other honoured guests are to include Semiahmoo First Nation officials and leaders from civic, provincial and federal governments.

To register, visit www.eventbrite.ca/e/2018-white-rock-polar-plunge-tickets-39917983764

Previous story
White Rock interfaith luncheon is ‘about connecting’
Next story
KPU pilot project focuses on students with intellectual disabilities

Just Posted

Langley child in ‘excruciating’ pain pleads for PharmaCare to cover drug

Aldergrove’s Charlene Power spent the past year lobbying government to pay for arthritis drug.

VIDEO: Cloverdale flocks to Winter Ice Palace for holiday fun

Cloverdale Arena’s 20th-annual Winter Ice Palace is as popular as ever

Possible overnight snow for Lower Mainland

Highway maintenance service says they are expecting 5 to 10 cm of snow in next 24 hours

KPU pilot project focuses on students with intellectual disabilities

The Including All Citizens Project has received funding from the Vancouver Foundation

MLA Redies seeks water answers for constituent

Mayor, Fraser Health and City of Surrey queried on quality and safety issues

They came for the deals

Shoppers descend on Orchard Park Shopping Centre on Boxing Day in Kelowna

Saskatchewan residents help passengers on frozen train

Residents of Saskatchewan town lauded for helping passengers on frozen train

Child found safe in stolen car in Ontario

Police find toddler in car stolen with the child still in it on Christmas Day

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Nova Scotia

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Boxing Day madness begins

Get ready to shop, as some of the biggest deals of the year are to happen today

A deep freeze settles in across country

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings across country

UPDATE: Police in Victoria investigating two bodies found on Christmas Day

An injured person was also found at the scene and taken to hospital. Authorities say the public is not at risk

VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror

Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Commonwealth

How much do you really know about Christmas?

Black Press Media puts your holiday knowledge to the test!

Most Read