Yarn-bombing adds ‘warm hug’ to South Surrey hospice centre

Dozens of colourful knitted squares greet visitors and staff to Peace Arch Hospice Society – and will continue to do so for the next three months – following a “yarn bombing” at the society’s supportive care centre in South Surrey.

“It’s kind of like a big hug,” executive director Beth Kish said Monday, of the warmth created by the runners of granny squares enveloping the pair of entrance-way columns.

Dubbed ‘From Earth to Sky,’ the fibre-art project was installed Jan. 20 by Violeta Page and Gloria Vilamil.

Both women were among more than a dozen knitters to participate in a similar “bombing” at the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre last fall, and said they wanted to bring the same sense of art and connection to hospice.

At the rec centre, trees, benches and the tennis courts were brightened by some 200 squares.

At the hospice care centre – which celebrated its grand opening at 15435 16A Ave. last May – around 180 squares, including some recycled from the rec-centre project, were combined to cover the two concrete columns.

The supportive-care centre offers grief support for all ages, in a home-like setting, and Page is among more than 360 volunteers who lend their time.

The art installation, with the varied colours and designs of each square, is fitting because it “brings emotion,” she said.

“The hospice is all about emotion, and we want these emotions to be talked about and addressed,” said Page.

“It gives a statement of light.”

Kish, who became executive director of the society in October 2015, said the street art – also called “knittifi” – “enriches everything that we do.”

“It gives (those who are accessing hospice services) that little bit of positive energy… when they’re going to discuss one of the saddest parts of their life.

“It evokes memories, family, warmth, home.”