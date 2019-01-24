Matthew Good in a promo photo.

Bad news for Matthew Good fans who don’t have a ticket to his Surrey concert

Sold-out show at Surrey Arts Centre on ‘Super Bowl Sunday’

If you want to see Matthew Good perform in Surrey next month, you’ll have to make friends with a scalper.

His “solo acoustic” concert at Surrey Arts Centre’s 402-seat Main Stage, set for the evening of Sunday, Feb. 3, is now completely sold out, including all VIP Package tickets that allowed for sound-check access and a Q&A with the Vancouver-area musician.

“Sorry, there aren’t any matching tickets,” is the message shown for the event on the Ticketmaster website.

The show, on Super Bowl Sunday, was announced in September by White Rock-based presenter Rock.It Boy Entertainment, as part of a 35-date Canadian tour.

“This is Good’s first solo run in Canada since his 2007 critically acclaimed acoustic tour,” a press advisory noted last fall.

The Coquitlam-raised Good first made a name for himself in the mid-1990s with an alt-rock band that recorded hits including “Load Me Up,” “Apparitions,” “Everything is Automatic” and “Hello Time Bomb,” among others. He later embarked on a solo career that has produced several albums of music, most recently a 2017 collection called Something Like a Storm.

Last year, Good co-headlined a concert tour with the band Our Lady Peace. In Edmonton, Good was taken to hospital after collapsing onstage during a performance at the city’s Jubilee Auditorium. A March date in Prince George was postponed a day to allow Good to deal with a case of pneumonia.

In the summer of 2014, Good headlined Surrey’s big Canada Day celebration in Cloverdale.

This winter, Good’s tour of Canada kicks off in Sidney, B.C., on Thursday, Jan. 31, and ends at Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre on Saturday, March 23. Tour details are posted at matthewgood.org/shows.

The tour opener is fellow Canadian Poesy, a Toronto-based artist whose songs include “Strange Little Girl” and “Soldier Of Love.”

