Beach House Theatre auditioning for 2018 season

Beach House Theatre presented The Commedia Tales of King Arthur as its summer show for children and family audiences in 2017. Sebastian Galina photo

Crescent Beach-based summer theatre company Beach House Theatre has announced its 2018 season – and set a date for those interested in auditioning.

This year’s plays will be the Neil Simon farce Rumors (Aug. 14-19), running concurrently with the children-and-family-oriented Miss Electricity, by Kathryn Walat (daytime performances Aug. 15-19) at the company’s state-of-the-art tent stage on Blackie Spit.

Rumors, directed by Beach House founders Candace Radcliffe and Rick Harmon, has been described as Simon’s only true farce.

Set at the home of Charlie Brock (deputy mayor of New York), it’s the story of what happens when guests arrive at Charlie and his wife Myra’s home for a dinner party to celebrate the couple’s 10th anniversary – only to find Charlie unconscious upstairs with a bullet hole in his ear lobe and Myra nowhere to be found.

The comedy revolves around the frantic efforts of their friends to protect the hosts – and themselves – by covering up the crisis for each new arriving guest.

Needed are two non-Equity males and three non-Equity females in the 30-60 age range.

Miss Electricity, directed by Courtney Shields, follows the adventures of 5th grader Violet, who has been zapped by lightning twice – leaving her with electricity-controlling superpowers.

While her new persona, Miss Electricity, allows her to dominate her world – including mothers, bullies and a dreaded geography class – the power begins to go to her head, threatening everything that really matters.

Shields is seeking four versatile actors (19-plus) adept at singing and dance (or with some other physical training), and the ability to do multiple character voices.

Auditions for both shows will be held in the media room of Alexandra Neighbourhood House, 2916 McBride Ave. (Crescent Beach) from 7-10 p.m. on Monday, March 26.

Call-backs will be Monday, April 9, from 7-10 p.m., at the same location.

For more information, call 604-704-3726 or email beachhouseauditions@gmail.com

