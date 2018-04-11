Blackwood Brothers headline Gospel Music Festival

The Blackwood Brothers Quartet will headline the ninth annual Gospel Music Festival at the Cloverdale Baptist Church. Submitted photo

One of the top groups in Gospel music returns to the Lower Mainland this spring.

The Blackwood Brothers Quartet will headline the ninth annual Gospel Music Festival at the Cloverdale Baptist Church on Saturday, May 12.

The Grammy and Dove award wining quartet was originally formed in Mississippi in 1934 with brothers Roy, Doyle, James and Roy’s son, R. W. The group continues to perform today with James’ younger son, Billy, and Wayne Little (tenor), Butch Owens (bass singer) and Jonathan Mattingly (lead vocalist).

Over the last 84 years, the group has recorded more than 200 albums and toured 47 countries. They have won eight Grammy Awards and six Dove Awards, and were inducted in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn. in 1998.

Joining the quartet at the Gospel Music Festival are the Kent Brothers from Seattle, the Royal Heirs, Connie Scott and Bob Brooks. Jim Thirsk of Singin’ Gospel Music Productions is once again producer.

There is also a charitable arm to the show, with support going to the Langley Food Bank and HART, a faith-based organization working to alleviate poverty in Eastern Europe.

HART is currently seeking sponsors for seven churches, seven water wells, seven pastors and 30 children in Ukraine. For more details, head to www.hart.ca.

Tickets for the Gospel Music Festival are $20 online at www.eventbrite.ca, or $25 at the door. Tickets can also be purchased in Langley at Tom Lee Music, 19638 Fraser Hwy, in Abbotsford at House of James, 2743 Emerson St., or in Vancouver at Pilgrim Book & Bible, 2714 Kingsway. For more information, call 604-534-2997.

The show will begin at 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Baptist Church is located at 18685 64 Ave.