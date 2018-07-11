‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ sets up to film in sunny Cloverdale downtown

Cloverdale (a.k.a. Greendale) is ready for its close up

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina crew has once more transformed downtown Cloverdale into Greendale.

The new television series is based on the Archie Comic horror comic books of the same name, which follow Sabrina Spellman as she navigates life as a teenage witch. The book series takes place in the 1960s in Greendale, when Sabrina lives with her witch aunts Hilda and Zelda.

We’re back in action. #Cloverdale has been transformed once more for the filming of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. pic.twitter.com/ZiPStmvOwD — Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) July 11, 2018

Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) has signed on for the title role of Sabrina. Other cast members include Lucy Davis (BBC’s The Office) as Hilda Spellman, Miranda Otto (Lord of the Rings) as Zelda Spellman and Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who) as Mary Wardell.

Cast and crew are on location to film interior and exterior dialogue scenes at “Cerberus Books,” a store at 5657 176 Street that has been transformed into a main character’s business for the television series.

Crew is now on site preparing for filming, which should run from 12-4:30 p.m. this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/CSlxPexYjI — Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) July 11, 2018

Crew was on site Wednesday morning to set up, and filming is expected to run from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

RCMP is on site to direct traffic, as vehicles and pedestrians will experience delays on 176 Street at the 56A Avenue intersection while cameras are rolling. Background performers and picture vehicles will be moving up and down the street in front of the store, and atmospheric smoke will be used throughout the shoot.



