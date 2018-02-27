One of the recurring filming locations will be the building at the intersection of 176 Street and 56A Avenue, formerly Bowerbird and Dann’s Electronics. (Samantha Anderson)

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ television series to film in Cloverdale

Based on graphic novel, this Sabrina the Teenage Witch show will be companion to Riverdale series

A new television series featuring Sabrina the Teenage Witch will be filming in Cloverdale in 2018.

The series is based on the Archie Comic horror comic books the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and which follows Sabrina Spellman as she navigates life as a teenage witch.

The television series comes from the same team behind the popular Riverdale T.V. show, and is intended to be a companion to that series.

Although the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic books include guest appearances from Archie Comics characters Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones and more, no direct crossover between the two T.V. series has been confirmed.

Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) has signed on for the title role of Sabrina. Other cast members include Lucy Davis (BBC’s The Office) as Hilda Spellman, Miranda Otto (Lord of the Rings) as Zelda Spellman and Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who) as Mary Wardell.

Speaking at the Cloverdale Business Improvement Association’s annual general meeting on Monday evening, Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner said that Cloverdale is getting “ample time in the limelight,” as it continues to be a popular filming destination for production companies.

There were 25 film permits issued by the City of Surrey to film in Cloverdale in the last year and “some pretty big names came to town,” said Hepner.

She mentioned Killing Gunther, starring Arnold Schwazenegger, The Godmother, starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Dragged Across Concrete, starring Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn as examples of big name productions.

Other recent filming projects include episodes of Supernatural andLegends of Tomorrow.

The Chilling Advenures of Sabrina “is set to now have a big presence in Cloverdale,” said Hepner, “so expect to see film crews at that locale regularly, starting next month until the end of the year.”

WBTV Canada Production Services Inc. will be filming the Chilling Advenures of Sabrina in Surrey from March until December 2018. A few recurring filming locations have been selected in Cloverdale, including the building formerly known as Dann’s Electronics at 5657 176 Street.

The storefront will be transformed into a main character’s business.

The production company is planning to use the 176 Street location two to three times per month while filming, in one to two day periods.


