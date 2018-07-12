Cloverdale Market Days to feature ‘kids carnival’ in July

The July Market Days event in downtown Cloverdale will have even more activities for kids this Saturday. (Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association / cloverdale-ae.ca)

Mark your calendars. The third Cloverdale Market Days event is coming soon.

On Saturday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Cloverdale will once more come alive with thousands of shoppers.

Vendors ranging from jewelers to bakers, floral arrangers to candle-makers will set up along 176 Street, from 56A Avenue to 58 Avenue. The market will have nearly 100 booths selling hand-crafted, artisan goods.

BDS Farms will be at the market with fresh berries, and Cloverdale Country Farms, Glenwood Valley Farms, On the Farm Vegetables and Nature Village Farm will also display their freshest wares. Artists from the Arts Council of Surrey will have photography, paintings and more to browse.

Market-goers who have been to previous events will recognize the sounds of Jaiden Rawings, Ranj Singh, Mary and Stuart and Alexis Lynn, who will provide live music throughout the day. Michelle Carlisle, 12-year-old Lola Matulik, and the Irish Fiddle Orchestra will also be featured at the July 21 market.

There will be more fun for kids than ever before, as Park City Baptist Church is pulling out all the stops, and will be hosting a kids carnival in Hawthorne Square. The kids zone will be for all ages, and will include crafts and 12 different games.

The activity area will also have a selfie station, and organizers hope to have cotton candy and snow cones available as well.

The July 21 event will be the third market of the season. There will be markets on August 18 and September 22. For more information, visit cloverdale-ae.ca.



