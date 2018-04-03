Shaun Majumder.

Comedian Majumder to play Surrey’s Bell this spring

Vet of CBC’s ‘This Hour Has 22 Minutes’ books June show

SURREY — Billed as “that feller you may have seen on TV,” Shaun Majumder will make people laugh in Surrey later this spring.

The veteran of CBC’s “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” will play Bell Performing Arts Centre on Tuesday, June 12.

Tickets ($50 each, plus fees) go on sale Friday (April 6) at the venue box office. Call 604-507-6355 for details, or visit bellperformingartscentre.com.

Majumder is “a premiere entertainer and top-shelf comedian,” event presenter Rock.It Boy Entertainment raved in a show announcement Tuesday.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW)

The Gemini Award-winning actor, host and comedian, who hails from small-town Burlington, Newfoundland, is a favourite on the “Just for Laughs” comedy circuit, among other gigs.

His documentary series “Majumder Manor” told the story of his dream to transform his home town into a high-end, sustainable tourist destination, and ran for two seasons on the W Network.

Majumder’s TV credits include a starring role in the Farrelly Brothers Fox comedy “Unhitched” in 2008, plus appearances in “Detroit 1-8-7,” “Republic of Doyle,” “24,” “Hatching, Matching and Dispatching,” “Robson Arms,” “The Firm,” “Cedric the Entertainer Presents” and “Da Kink in My Hair.”

In the movies, he has appeared in “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle,” “Bob Funk,” “The Ladies Man,” “Pushing Tin,” “Purpose” and “Unhitched.”

Majumder, who currently splits his time between homes in Los Angeles, Halifax and Newfoundland, will also play Abbotsford Arts Centre on Wednesday, June 13.


Comedian Majumder to play Surrey's Bell this spring

Vet of CBC's 'This Hour Has 22 Minutes' books June show

