Comic Amit Tandon will get Surrey laughing at life’s challenges

Stand-up comedian Amit Tandon will be performing live in Surrey on Sunday (Feb. 25).

Amit Tandon is known as ‘The Married Guy’ and says his middle-class family oriented jokes are usually the narratives of his life.

He will perform at Bell Performing Arts Centre (6250, 144th Street).

Speaking to the Now-Leader from the U.S., the South Asian comic said that he’s expecting the vibe around his Surrey performance to feel like it’s his second home.

“I’m really excited about it,” Tandon said. “They get the jokes that I say more, whether it’s the Punjabi family or the Indian middle-class.”

As part of his Canadian tour, Tandon will be performing at Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto and Winnipeg. Tandon said that the event at Toronto is his biggest international show.

“The response has been phenomenal so far,” Tandon said. “The only thing I’m scared about is the snow in Canada and I’m hoping that it gets better.”

Tandon started his stand-up comedy career in 2010 and has since performed more than 1,200 comedy shows across India. He has also performed more than 50 international shows in 12 countries.

“This was not supposed to be a profession for me,” Tandon said.

“Once you start getting on stage and people start laughing at what you’re talking about, you want to go on stage every day.”

Tandon was 35 when he did his first open mic stand-up comedy routine. He was pitted against other comedians who were younger than him.

“My point of view was the married man, has kids and has the regular challenges of life,” Tandon said of his brand of comedy.

Tickets start at $40.

Visit bellperformingartscentre.com for more information.



