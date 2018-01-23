Last year’s Conquer the Carpet event had more than 200 entries. (Gord Goble)

‘Conquer the Carpet’ at Cloverdale Fairgrounds this weekend

Outlaw RC’s indoor, off-road RC racing challenge takes place on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 in Cloverdale

Outlaw RC’s Conquer the Carpet indoor off-road challenge will take place this weekend at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

Ten classes of RC (radio control) racers will compete in the two-day trophy race.

Saturday (Jan. 27) will feature three qualifying rounds for all classes in five-minute heats. The lower mains and Triple-A mains for all classes will take place on Sunday (Jan. 28).

The event is put on by Outlaw RC, a volunteer-run, non-profit association that brings together racers from across the Lower Mainland.

FOR MORE: Small cars bring big camaraderie in Cloverdale

Doors open at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The drivers meeting is at 8:30 a.m. and racing starts at 9 a.m. The races will be hosted in the Cloverdale Fairgrounds Show Barn, tucked behind the Cloverdale Agriplex at 17824 62 Avenue.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
