Michael Jackson (middle) and zombie dancers in the singer’s hit “Thriller” video from 1983. (Photo: imdb.com)

Dancing zombies expected in droves at Surrey’s ‘Thrill the World’ event

Michael Jackson’s iconic video inspires group-dance gatherings around the globe

A “Thrill the World” dance at city hall this Saturday afternoon (Oct. 27) may prove to be “the largest conglomeration of dancing zombies ever seen in Surrey,” according to event planners.

The event, inspired by the iconic Michael Jackson song and video from the early 1980s, welcomes makeup-wearing, costume-adorned participants to locations around the world, in a simultaneous dance performance.

An event previously held in Vancouver is not happening this year.

“So Surrey is the official and only ‘go to’ Thrillzone in this area of B.C. on October 27th!” Nicole Marie Whitney, a planner of the Surrey event, said in a release.

Saturday’s gathering gets going at 1 p.m. in the atrium at city hall (13450 104th Ave.), with “Thrill time” at 3 p.m. sharp.

In Surrey, “Thrill the World” events were held at Cloverdale Youth Park over the past few years.

Why the change to city hall?

“Better location to accommodate bigger # of dancing zombies,” Whitney replied in an email.

As for expected turnout, she wasn’t exactly sure, but was optimistic.

“We won’t know til the day of, but we do expect it to be the best turnout to date,” she wrote.

• RELATED STORY: ‘Thrill the World’ returns to Cloverdale with zombie-dance salute to Michael Jackson video, from 2016.

Timed with Halloween, “Thrill the World” was launched in Toronto in 2006, and an event was held in Vancouver two years later.

For the Surrey event, details are posted at thrilltheworldsurrey.com.

“Thrill The World is not just about a six-minute dance to Thriller. It is also about bringing people in communities together, as well as humanitarianism,” says a post on the website. “And it is a whole lot of family-friendly fun.”

The website includes links to learn the “Thriller” dance moves in script form and video. In Surrey, dance classes and practices have also been held.

Entry to the event this Saturday is by donation to Surrey Food Bank.

Scroll down to see a poster for the 2018 event and photos from previous years.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

 

Previous story
Battling Brewsters: In Surrey, married pair enjoy the thrill of playing foes in ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’

Just Posted

Homicide team called in after man assaulted in Surrey dies in hospital

Police say they were called about assault early Sunday morning but both caller and victim took off

Dancing zombies expected in droves at Surrey’s ‘Thrill the World’ event

Michael Jackson’s iconic video inspires group-dance gatherings around the globe

Man accused of murdering his wife in Surrey

Rizig Bona, 44, charged with second-degree murder in death of wife, Anida Magaya, 42, in Surrey

Rugby players raise $15K during ‘Ruck for the Cure’ in Surrey

Annual fundraiser held Saturday at Sullivan Heights Park

Battling Brewsters: In Surrey, married pair enjoy the thrill of playing foes in ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’

Michael and Jacqueline Charrois hit the stage together in Royal Canadian’s dark comedy

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

New monitoring of vessel noise impact on endangered whales announced

Federal government to monitor underwater ship and mammal noise in B.C.’s Salish Sea

Used election signs could serve as emergency shelters, B.C. candidate says

Langley Township council hopeful wants to build one-person foul weather shelters for homeless

Vancouver cops, four-legged pals pose for police dog calendar

Proceeds go to fighting cancer and helping sick kids

Liberals write off $6.3 billion in loans as part of money never to be collected

That includes student loans and a $2.6 billion write off that came through Export Development Canada

Trudeau, McKenna to announce compensation for federal carbon plan

Provinces that don’t have a carbon price of at least $20 per tonne of emissions will have Ottawa’s plan forced on them

UPDATE: American rapper killed in skydiving accident

Man, 34, dies in skydiving accident Saturday near Westwold, between Vernon and Kelowna

Man who died at BC Ferries terminal shot himself as police fired: watchdog

Officers didn’t commit any offence, says police watchdog office

Voter turnout at 36% in B.C.’s municipal election

Vancouver saw 39% turnout, Surrey saw 33%

Most Read

l -->