Debra DiGiovanni headlines Surrey comedy event celebrating Int’l Women’s Day

‘Single Awkward Female’ comic and others at ‘I Am Woman! Hear Me Laff’ showcase March 9

Debra DiGiovanni in a promo clip from her “Single Awkward Female” comedy special in 2011. (Photo: Youtube.com)

SURREY — Comic Debra DiGiovanni, best known for her hour-long Single Awkward Female comedy special from 2011, will headline this year’s “I Am Woman! Hear Me Laff!” event at Surrey Arts Centre’s main stage.

The annual comedy showcase is held in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The event, on Friday, March 9, will also feature Nic Enright Morin, Alison Ogilvie (winner of the B.C.’s Funniest Female competition in 2017) and emcee Jan Bannister.

With this lineup of laughs, the two-hour show comes with an audience advisory for “mature themes and strong language.”

Tickets range in price from $25 to $45 for the event, presented by Surrey Civic Theatres.

“You and your friends will be howling with laughter at the ‘herlarious’ stand-up comics who are taking the stage by storm to give it up for all things witty, wacky, and womanly,” planners of the event suggest. “Right on the heels of International Women’s Day, it’s guaranteed to explode into an extravaganza of laughter, mayhem, and a ton of unexpected comic shenanigans.”

DiGiovanni is a four-time Canadian Comedy Award winner who’s been called the “best comedian to see after a messy break up.”

She was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, played Match Game on The Comedy Network and recently shot her second comedy special, to debut on CraveTV this year.

The former Toronto resident now lives in Los Angeles, according to a bio posted on her website.

“Debra’s comedy has a sharp edge while maintaining a playful, happy air,” says the post. “And her persona is one of the best developed of any comic working today. Couple that with a hilarious act that is so personal everyone can relate, and you see why Debra is so popular. Her humor and charm lies in her unflinching honesty and openness, and rapid-fire delivery.”

For tickets and more event details, visit tickets.surrey.ca or call 604-501-5566.



