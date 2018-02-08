Debra DiGiovanni in a promo clip from her “Single Awkward Female” comedy special in 2011. (Photo: Youtube.com)

Debra DiGiovanni headlines Surrey comedy event celebrating Int’l Women’s Day

‘Single Awkward Female’ comic and others at ‘I Am Woman! Hear Me Laff’ showcase March 9

SURREY — Comic Debra DiGiovanni, best known for her hour-long Single Awkward Female comedy special from 2011, will headline this year’s “I Am Woman! Hear Me Laff!” event at Surrey Arts Centre’s main stage.

The annual comedy showcase is held in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The event, on Friday, March 9, will also feature Nic Enright Morin, Alison Ogilvie (winner of the B.C.’s Funniest Female competition in 2017) and emcee Jan Bannister.

With this lineup of laughs, the two-hour show comes with an audience advisory for “mature themes and strong language.”

Tickets range in price from $25 to $45 for the event, presented by Surrey Civic Theatres.

“You and your friends will be howling with laughter at the ‘herlarious’ stand-up comics who are taking the stage by storm to give it up for all things witty, wacky, and womanly,” planners of the event suggest. “Right on the heels of International Women’s Day, it’s guaranteed to explode into an extravaganza of laughter, mayhem, and a ton of unexpected comic shenanigans.”

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

DiGiovanni is a four-time Canadian Comedy Award winner who’s been called the “best comedian to see after a messy break up.”

She was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, played Match Game on The Comedy Network and recently shot her second comedy special, to debut on CraveTV this year.

The former Toronto resident now lives in Los Angeles, according to a bio posted on her website.

“Debra’s comedy has a sharp edge while maintaining a playful, happy air,” says the post. “And her persona is one of the best developed of any comic working today. Couple that with a hilarious act that is so personal everyone can relate, and you see why Debra is so popular. Her humor and charm lies in her unflinching honesty and openness, and rapid-fire delivery.”

For tickets and more event details, visit tickets.surrey.ca or call 604-501-5566.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Rio Theatre operators say their offer to buy imperiled theatre accepted

Just Posted

Surrey MLA Harry Bains says higher minimum wage is better for economy

Surrey Board of Trade says it’s too much, too quick

Province denies $300K ask for rail-route study

Surrey ‘pursuing’ federal funds for joint investigation, with White Rock, of relocation options

Debra DiGiovanni headlines Surrey comedy event celebrating Int’l Women’s Day

‘Single Awkward Female’ comic and others at ‘I Am Woman! Hear Me Laff’ showcase March 9

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Clayton Heights Secondary student represents at Vancouver Model United Nations

Students tackle world health issues at simulated United Nations conference

Fraser Health to meet Ocean Park residents

Medical laboratory scheduled to relocate services to Peace Arch Hospital March 2

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

UPDATE: Hundreds of syringes, smashed sharps container found under bridge

Fraser Health responds to questions about needle distribution and collection in Chilliwack

Hwy. 1 to be closed overnight between Golden and Alberta border

High avalanche danger forces closures along Trans-Canada Highway

Woman arrested after chaining herself to Kinder Morgan equipment

One other person arrested at Trans Mountain pipeline worksite in Coquitlam

Victoria harbour, Fraser River are B.C.’s most polluted coastlines: study

Environmental group makes pollution tracker and examine 55 coastal areas

Light rail should follow highway widening, Abbotsford mayor says

Braun says Highway 1 must be widened ‘yesterday’

Some cows are sadder than others: UBC study

Researchers say not all cows in the herd are the same

Most Read