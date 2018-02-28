Elgin Park Secondary stages Spelling Bee

Elgin Park Secondary is staging a limited run of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee this week. (Contributed photo)

Elgin Park Secondary is set to stage a limited run of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee this week.

The Tony-award winning comedy musical will show March 1-3 at 7 p.m., in the 13484 24 Ave. school’s theatre.

Michael Day, one of three teachers co-directing the performance, said the show centres on a fictional spelling bee set in a geographically ambiguous Putnam Valley Middle School in the United States.

“Six quirky adolescents compete in the Bee, run by three equally quirky grown-ups,” Day said in an email to Peace Arch News. “As the show progresses, the audience learns the background of each of the competitors and how they made it to the Bee, which leads towards a tense finale between the top two spellers.”

The show contains some mild language and mature content, Day noted.

All of the actors featured are Elgin Park students in Grade 10, 11 and 12.

Tickets, $15, are available from the front office of the school. Pre-purchasing is highly recommended.