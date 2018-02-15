White Rock-based youth band Five Corners will compete in a Vancouver battle of the bands contest presented by Nimbus School of Recording Media and the 2018 Juno Host Committee this Saturday (Feb. 17). (Contributed photo)

‘Five Corners’ set for band battle

Earl Marriott students vie for prizes in contest at Vancouver’s Roxy Cabaret

White Rock’s Five Corners will be relocating to Vancouver this weekend.

The youth band Five Corners, that is – a newly formed trio of Earl Marriott students – who will be participating in a round of an ongoing Battle of the Bands presented this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Vancouver’s Roxy Cabaret, 932 Granville St.

Members of Five Corners are drummer, singer, guitarist and keyboard player Emma LaPierre, 16, guitarist, drummer, keyboardist and singer Jack Satchwell, 15, and guitarist Logan Laframboise, 15.

Presented by Nimbus School of Recording & Media and the 2018 Juno Host Committee, the contest, running until March 5, has youth bands from across the Lower Mainland competing for prizes including $25,000 in Nimbus scholarships, a $1,000 gift certificate from Tom Lee Music and the opportunity to perform at a Juno-related event.

Grade 11 student LaPierre – who has gained musical experience playing at Alexandra House and as a guest drummer with her uncle’s Vancouver-based band Groove & Tonic – said Five Corners was formed when she was approached by Grade 10 students Satchwell (a finalist in the 2017 Roadhouse Live Youth Talent Search at Blue Frog Studios) and Laframboise, who asked if she’d like to be in a band with them.

“I’d auditioned by myself (for the battle) and got accepted into it, and I decided it would be a good idea to do it with the band,” she said.

All of them are self-taught musicians, said LaPierre, adding that they count old-school bands like Pink Floyd, The Eagles and The Red Hot Chili Peppers as principal influences.

“I think we all like the feel of that kind of music – it has more instruments involved in it and it’s more organic. There’s not a lot of newer bands playing that. It’s really fun and we get along really well.”

Whatever happens with the current contest, Five Corners will continue, she said, noting that the band has a forthcoming school show and is working on lining up a date this month at Camp Alexandra.

Five Corners is not the only Peninsula musicians to be featured in the current contest – Semiahmoo Secondary student Edan Wright, 16 and Elgin Park’s Braden Williams, 17, are members of the Burnaby-based Quinn Pickering Band, which played in the Feb. 3 round.

