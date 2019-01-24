Food truck festival coming to Cloverdale this spring

Seven sites on tour of Greater Vancouver and Fraser Valley

The dates are set for the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival this spring, and Cloverdale is on the calendar.

Free admission will bring hungry customers to seven locations in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley as part of a tour, which includes a stop at Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 25.

Other festival sites include Port Moody, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Coquitlam, Langley and Maple Ridge, from April 27 to June 16.

Started in 2014, the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, then known as Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival, “now is the largest event of its kind the the GVA,” according to a post on the festival’s Facebook page.

The kid-friendly festival events feature food from 20-plus trucks, live music and other attractions.

Vendor information and other details can be found on the festival’s website, fvfoodtruckfestival.com.

