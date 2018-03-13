Art exploration at a recent Family Sunday event at Surrey Art Gallery. (Photo: Surrey.ca)

Free ‘Family Sunday’ event focuses on Surrey Art Gallery’s ‘Many Visions, Many Versions’

March 18 gathering features artmaking, storytelling and performances

SURREY — Another free “Family Sunday” event at Surrey Art Gallery this weekend is focused on the facility’s current feature exhibit, “Many Visions, Many Versions: Art from Indigenous Communities in India.”

Artmaking, storytelling and performances are promised on March 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Families are encouraged to create art with paint, pastels, clay and chalk inspired by the vibrant paintings in the touring exhibit, which opened at SAG in mid-January and closes on March 25.

“Everyone is welcome at this free event; children must be with an adult,” event organizers underline.

“Many Visions, Many Versions” features close to 90 paintings – many of them large-scale – and drawings by 24 artists.

Jordan Strom, the gallery’s curator of exhibitions and collections, called it “a really groundbreaking exhibition.… “There’s not been something like this in North America since the late-’60s, so it’s a really special exhibition with some extraordinary artists.”

• READ MORE: Surrey gallery welcomes big, colourful Indian art on tour, from Jan. 15, 2018.

This coming Sunday, Mohamed Assani and John Oliver will perform music from around the world on a “Tune Trip,” at 1 and 2:30 p.m. in the arts centre’s Studio Theatre.

“This musical performance encourages you to interact with the artists and each other as you learn about unique instruments and rhythms that connect us,” event organizers explain. “Pick up your free tickets on arrival to ensure you are a part of the fun.”

• RELATED STORY: Pre-teen artists showcased at Surrey Art Gallery, from Feb. 7, 2018.

• ALSO: ‘Ambient Landscapes’ merges nature with technology for show at Surrey Art Gallery, from March 8.

Also at Family Sunday, event-goers can “create a wearable scroll drawn with people and things that matter to you like the long scrolls you see hanging in the gallery from West Bengal. You’ll also get to draw your own design that a Henna artist will transfer to your hand. The paintings in the gallery portray stories with animals, trees, people and places. Let these pictures inspire you as you draw an animal in oil pastels and watercolours, create a clay slab animal, and add to a large collaborative artwork on the floor like the artists from the Warli region of India. Our art educators will help your ideas and creativity bloom!”

Surrey Art Gallery is located at 13750 88th Ave. Call 604-501-5566 for more details, or visit surrey.ca/artgallery.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

 

Sitar player Mohamed Assani will perform at the Family Sunday event March 18 at Surrey Art Gallery, along with John Oliver. (Photo: Brian Giebelhaus/Surrey Art Gallery)

Previous story
Dragons’ Den holds auditions in Fraser Valley
Next story
SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for March 14 and beyond

Just Posted

Kalsi sentenced to 11 years, after his wife ‘was left to die on the bedroom floor’

Previous defence lawyer and Crown had agreed that an 11-year term would be appropriate

One dog euthanized after fatally injuring another in White Rock attack

Police confirm incident occurred Monday

Free ‘Family Sunday’ event focuses on Surrey Art Gallery’s ‘Many Visions, Many Versions’

March 18 gathering features artmaking, storytelling and performances

Cloverdale business finalists announced for ‘Clovies Awards’

Cloverdale businesses, businesspeople nominated for outstanding work, dedication to community

SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for March 14 and beyond

Plays, concerts, business events and much more in our weekly guide for Surrey and area

‘We should be building a world that welcomes everybody’

#PressForProgress event held Friday in South Surrey

Lower Mainland man gets 18 years for burning wife in house fire

Judge noted wife died ‘agonizing, gruesome death’

B.C. expands coverage for chronic hepatitis C

People can now get treatment and a new drug under PharmaCare

Woman dies after running back in to Kelowna house fire

A fire on Springfield Road has left one woman dead. Two children and a man escaped the blaze.

Most vegans, vegetarians in Canada are under 35: poll

Survey says 16 per cent of all vegetarians in Canada live in British Columbia

Costumed fans went wild for HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver

More than 77,000 fans showed up at the major event dressed in all sorts of wacky clothes

No ‘blank cheque’ for hosting World Cup soccer, Horgan says

Friday deadline for joint Mexico-Canada-US bid to host in 2026

Kent Institution prison guard assaulted by inmate

Union says revised segregation policies put COs in dangerous situations

Grandma and two grandsons recovering after pedestrian-related collision

Police continue to investigate incident that occurred Monday in Abbotsford

Most Read

l -->