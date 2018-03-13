Free ‘Family Sunday’ event focuses on Surrey Art Gallery’s ‘Many Visions, Many Versions’

SURREY — Another free “Family Sunday” event at Surrey Art Gallery this weekend is focused on the facility’s current feature exhibit, “Many Visions, Many Versions: Art from Indigenous Communities in India.”

Artmaking, storytelling and performances are promised on March 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Families are encouraged to create art with paint, pastels, clay and chalk inspired by the vibrant paintings in the touring exhibit, which opened at SAG in mid-January and closes on March 25.

“Everyone is welcome at this free event; children must be with an adult,” event organizers underline.

“Many Visions, Many Versions” features close to 90 paintings – many of them large-scale – and drawings by 24 artists.

Jordan Strom, the gallery’s curator of exhibitions and collections, called it “a really groundbreaking exhibition.… “There’s not been something like this in North America since the late-’60s, so it’s a really special exhibition with some extraordinary artists.”

This coming Sunday, Mohamed Assani and John Oliver will perform music from around the world on a “Tune Trip,” at 1 and 2:30 p.m. in the arts centre’s Studio Theatre.

“This musical performance encourages you to interact with the artists and each other as you learn about unique instruments and rhythms that connect us,” event organizers explain. “Pick up your free tickets on arrival to ensure you are a part of the fun.”

Also at Family Sunday, event-goers can “create a wearable scroll drawn with people and things that matter to you like the long scrolls you see hanging in the gallery from West Bengal. You’ll also get to draw your own design that a Henna artist will transfer to your hand. The paintings in the gallery portray stories with animals, trees, people and places. Let these pictures inspire you as you draw an animal in oil pastels and watercolours, create a clay slab animal, and add to a large collaborative artwork on the floor like the artists from the Warli region of India. Our art educators will help your ideas and creativity bloom!”

Surrey Art Gallery is located at 13750 88th Ave. Call 604-501-5566 for more details, or visit surrey.ca/artgallery.



