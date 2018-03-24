Nando’s chicken-and-fries dish. (submitted photo)

Free lunch at three Surrey restaurants Sunday, with a charitable catch

Flame-grilled chicken and fries available at Nando’s in return for donation

A restaurant chain’s cross-Canada promotion offers a free lunch Sunday (March 25) in exchange for a donation to a local charity.

The second annual Nando’s Canada Chicken Dash involves the chain’s three Surrey eateries.

For a two-hour period Sunday, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., diners can order a free flame-grilled quarter chicken with Peri-Peri fries in exchange for a non-perishable food item.

“All donations will go to a local charitable partner,” the company said in a release.

In Surrey, those charities are Hyland House Newton and Surrey Food Bank.

“Like every race, this one has a few rules. The #NandosDash is first come-first-served, and guests need to dine-in,” the company added.

Nando’s Canada operates restaurants at Strawberry Hill, Guildford and Rosemary Heights in South Surrey.

“This is the second annual event but the first time it’s happening at every restaurant across Canada,” Lianne Pitts, a publicist for the campaign, told the Now-Leader. “Last year, five Toronto restaurants participated.”

