The FVDED in the Park music festival as seen on Saturday evening (July 7) as the sun began to set on Holland Park. (submitted photo: Noah Olivier)

FVDED fest attracts 45,000 young music fans to Surrey’s Holland Park

Two-day event featured headlining sets by rapper Future and DJ Kygo

Surrey’s largest annual ticketed concert filled Holland Park with more than 45,000 music fans over the weekend.

Electronic, hip-hop and R&B music had the park jumping on both Friday and Saturday (July 6-7), with American rapper Future and Norwegian DJ Kygo the headliners on each of those nights.

It was the fourth edition of FVDED in the Park, which co-promoters Blueprint Events and Live Nation Entertainment bill as Western Canada’s largest urban music festival.

On Friday afternoon, ticketholders jammed the main entrance to the concert site, off King George Boulevard.

Inside, concert-goers aged 19 and over could buy a wide range of beer, wine and spirits while wearing a wristband that had to be checked by staff with every purchase.

A 19-plus “Artistry” area boasted a mirrored Infinity Room, smoking section and charging stations.

In a tweet posted Friday, Surrey RCMP said lots of young people were expected to attend the music festival.

“Be aware what drugs surface at these events and can be mixed with #fentanyl,” read the tweet. “Know the signs of an overdose and how to respond.”

On Saturday night, American actor/singer Ashleigh Murray, who plays Josie McCoy on The CW television series Riverdale, sang the hit “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo.

Of course, people who live in the area could hear the music and, in some cases, see the festival site.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Bad-guy role in TUTS’ ‘Cinderella’ suits Surrey-raised actor Michael Wild

Just Posted

Cloverdale teacher retires after 52 years in the classroom

Secret to long, happy career is ‘finding balance’

South Surrey high jumper’s fifth gold medal leads way at Canadian championships

Surrey, White Rock athletes finish on podium at nationals in Ottawa

Crown calls for 14-year sentence on White Rock drug-house charges

Defense counsel says Frederic Dwayne Wilson ‘motivated to change his life’

FVDED fest attracts 45,000 young music fans to Surrey’s Holland Park

Two-day event featured headlining sets by rapper Future and DJ Kygo

Train victim’s friends remember Jack: ‘He was a gift’

Teens share memories at makeshift memorial at Crescent Beach

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Duct tape used to haul boat nets B.C. driver hefty fine

Vessel was held with duct-tape reinforced straps on a trailer with no brakes and a handmade axle

Truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash to appear in court Tuesday

He faces 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death

Starbucks gets rid of plastic straws in favour of recyclable lids

Project to start in Vancouver and Seattle. All iced drinks will have the new design by 2020

5 to start your day

South Surrey train victim’s friends remember his life, a crash kills one in Mission and more

BC Ferries sailing cancellation continue between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Travellers are being warned about long lines at ferry terminals

Police, search and rescue respond after two-boat collision north of Vancouver

Two boats collided in Indian Arm

Official: 4 more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

Eight of the 12 boys have now been rescued

Moscow says it regrets UK nerve agent poisoning death

A British woman died after being poisoned last month

Most Read

  • FVDED fest attracts 45,000 young music fans to Surrey’s Holland Park

    Two-day event featured headlining sets by rapper Future and DJ Kygo

l -->